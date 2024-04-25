The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Bears Sports NFL

Bears draft Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 to pair with QB Caleb Williams

They’ll go into Williams’ rookie season with DJ Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze at wide receiver.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears draft Washington WR Rome Odunze at No. 9 to pair with QB Caleb Williams
Rome Odunze

Odunze led the NCAA in yards receiving last season.

Lindsey Wasson/AP Photos

The Bears are giving rookie quarterback Caleb Williams as many options as possible down the field. They drafted Washington standout wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick Thursday, following their selection of Williams first overall.

Odunze led the NCAA with 1,640 yards receiving last season on 92 catches and scored 17 touchdowns. There was debate over whether he or LSU’s Malik Nabers was the second-best receiver in this class after Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

It’s a huge pick for Bears general manager Ryan Poles at what has been a problematic position. He thought he had stacked his wide receiver room last year with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, but Claypool was a disaster and Mooney struggled before leaving to the Falcons in free agency.

Now, with Moore, Keenan Allen and Odunze, the Bears have an excellent trio of receivers for Williams, along with tight end Cole Kmet and running back D’Andre Swift.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
2024 NFL Draft first-round results: Full list of results for top 32 selections
He's No. 1: Caleb Williams era to get started right away
Caleb Williams: Right guy, right place, right time
It's Caleb: Bears make No. 1 pick official
Bears President Kevin Warren: 'I'm not going to think negatively' about stadium obstacles
Bears, White Sox want stadium deals, so how about a cut of the action?
The Latest
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams celebrates after being chosen by the Chicago Bears with the first overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2024, in Detroit.
Bears
Caleb Williams: Right guy, right place, right time
The Bears have been here before in their search for a quarterback — Jay Cutler, Mitch Trubisky, Justin Fields — and have found only disappointment. But Williams not only is a cut above as a prospect, the Bears are set up for him to succeed where others failed.
By Mark Potash
 
APTOPIX NFL Draft Football
Bears
It's Caleb: Bears make No. 1 pick official
The Bears drafted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first overall pick Thursday night.
By Patrick Finley
 
Houston Astros v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs sweep Astros at Wrigley Field while battling injury bug
Manager Craig Counsell and pitching coach Tommy Hottovy provided injury updates for Seiya Suzuki, Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks this week.
By Maddie Lee
 
IMG_9056.jpg
Crime
Boston man who fatally stabbed Chicago-area Marine gets 17 to 20 years in prison
Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a bar, chased and stabbed Daniel Martinez to death in 2022. Martinez, a former Marine sergeant, grew up in Gage Park.
By Violet Miller
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a news conference at state of Illinois’ offices in the West Loop last week.
Housing & development
Pritzker announces new action plan to combat homelessness and address racial disparity
The plan includes a $50 million increase to funding in next fiscal year’s proposed budget for Home Illinois, a program created by Pritzker’s administration in 2022 to prevent and end homelessness.
By Mohammad Samra
 