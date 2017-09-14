Bears’ Vic Fangio on CB Kyle Fuller: ‘I like where he’s at right now’

Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller did not play last season after having arthroscopic knee surgery. (Associated Press)

After starting his first game since 2015, cornerback Kyle Fuller was praised Thursday by one of his most public of critics last year: defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

“I was pleased with the way Kyle played overall,” Fangio said. “There’s obviously some plays he’d like to do over and play them a little better, but overall I thought he did a good job. I like where he’s at right now.”

Will he still play if the starter, Prince Amukamara, returns from an ankle injury Sunday?

“We’ll find that out when it happens,” Fangio said.

Vic on OLBs

Outside linebacker Sam Acho played almost double Willie Young’s snaps Sunday because of the Falcons’ passing attack, Fangio said.

“We just felt more comfortable with Sam in there in the base stuff,” he said.

That will change from week-to-week, and presumably include Pernell McPhee, who played only four snaps a week after coming off the physically unable to perform list.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to get him some more (snaps) as we keep going,” Fangio said.

This and that