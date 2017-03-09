Bears waive Jeremy Langford; Tanner Gentry to join practice squad

A year ago, Jeremy Langford was the Bears’ starting running back — looking like a pretty good find in the fourth round of the draft after a promising rookie season in 2015.

On Sunday he was waived to make room for an undrafted rookie who was cut by the Ravens.

That’s a precipitous fall from grace, but not an unexpected denouement. Langford became expendable in the first place because the Bears found someone better — Jordan Howard rushed for 1,313 yards and made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season. Fifth-round draft pick Tarik Cohen looking like more than a niche running back in the preseason didn’t help his cause. And Langford had limited special teams value.

Injuries were the final factor. After struggling with a high ankle sprain last season — the injury that opened the door for Howard — Langford missed much of training camp this season with another ankle injury and rushed for 29 yards on 10 carries in two preseason games.

Jeremy Langford rushed for 537 yards on 148 carries (3.6 avg.) and six touchdowns as a rookie, but only 200 yards on 62 carries (3.2 avg.) and four touchdowns last season. (Bill Kostroun/AP)

So it was no surprise that the Bears felt they found a better option in undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell, a 5-10, 195-pound running back from Virginia who led the Ravens in rushing in the preseason (40 carries, 126 yards, 3.2 avg., 0 touchdowns) and in receiving (12 receptions, 90 yards, 7.5 avg., one touchdown).

Mizzell was one of three players the Bears claimed on waivers Sunday. They also claimed wide receiver/kick returner Tre McBride from the Titans and long snapper Andrew DePaola from the Buccaneers. They waived second-year tight end Ben Braunecker and long snapper Jeff Overbaugh to make room for McBride and DePaola.

With the Bears likely to lean on their tight ends and running backs in the passing game to compensate for a particularly nondescript wide receiver corps, Mizzell’s production as a receiver likely intrigued them. Mizzell caught 195 passes for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns at Virginia — the most receptions for a running back in ACC history. He caught at least one pass in 45 consecutive games — all but his first college game in 2013. He was a bit of a surprise cut by the Ravens, who likely had hoped to sign him to their practice squad.

The 6-0, 210-pound McBride was a seventh-round draft pick out of William & Mary by the Titans in 2015. He played in nine games in two seasons, with two catches for eight yards, including a one-yard touchdown in a blowout loss to the Texans in 2015. He was the Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year in 2013, when he averaged 27.5 yards per kick return and 19.7 yards per punt return.

DePaola was the Buccaneers’ long snapper for the past three seasons — including 2015 with current Bears place-kicker Connor Barth — but suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 last season. He returned to the Bucs on Aug. 22, but was cut Saturday.

The Bears also began forming their practice squad Sunday. They are expected to sign wide receiver Tanner Gentry, offensive linemen Dieugot Joseph, Brandon Greene and Cameron Lee and defensive tackle Rashaad Coward, sources said. All were with the Bears in the preseason except Lee, the former Illinois State guard/tackle who was cut by the Saints and Bengals.

