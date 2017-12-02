Beat the Champions: An 810 series tops the Section 1 sectional

Jennifer Sloan and Robert Masuca won the opening sectional, Section 1, of the 56th Beat the Champions at Lakeside Recreation Center in Mundelein, Credit: Dale Bowman

Jennifer Sloan picked the right day to bowl her high series.

The domestic engineer from Libertyville rolled a rare 800 series in Beat the Champions sectionals with an 810 Saturday in Section 1 at the Lakeside Recreation Center in Mundelein.

Robert Masuca used home-center advantage to top the men’s side with 746.

In one of those bowling crossovers, Masuca and Sloan bowled in the same Tuesday night league at Lakeside last year.

Sloan, who advanced from Lakes Bowl in Round Lake, put on a show from the start.

‘‘I felt like I was rolling well,’’ she said. ‘‘I tend to get fast when I get all those strikes.’’

No problem this time. She opened with eight strikes in Game 1 (251), then the first seven in Game 2 (265). In the final game, she hit the first three, then left the 2-7 but picked them up and struck out for a scratch 278. And added 16 pins of handicap for the 810.

‘‘I was hitting them today,’’ said Masuca, a retiree who moved down from Wisconsin. ‘‘I bowl here, so I know the lanes.’’

That showed with games of 207, 201 and 252 to go with 86 pins of handicap.

The top four men and top two women advanced from Section 1 to the 56th BTC finals. The other sectionals are Sunday or next weekend.

This year, the top prize in the finals for the women’s and men’s champions is $7,500.

Michael Thomas Jr., a communications technician from Evanston, rolled the high men’s scratch of 726 to finish second. Harold Bailey, a coach and teacher’s aide at Evanston High School, and Chinh Duong, who advanced from Classic, were the other two men who’ll head to the finals.

Valerie Buchanan, a teacher from Schaumburg, was the other woman to advance.

BTC is a handicapped charity tournament put on by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association with the Sun-Times as the media sponsor. It has raised more than $2.8 million for charity.

Here are the overall results:

Section 1 sectional

Lakeside Recreation Center, Mundelein

Saturday’s results

(Four men, two women advance to the finals, pending verification)

Men

Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT

Robert Masuca, Lakeside 207-201-252-86–746

Michael Thomas Jr., Classic 192-257-277-0–726

Harold Bailey, Classic 248-195-197-72–712

Chinh Duong, Classic 202-216-267-0–687

Shaun Brock, Classic 155-174-218-135–682

John Evanoff, Beverly 223-231-192-32–678

Henry Presley, Sunset 231-182-232-32–677

Thomas Larimore Jr, Lakeside 161-190-193-121–665

Eric Kukala, Arlington 236-213-196-16–661

Casey Murphy, River Rand 160-188-279-32–659

Mark Ptack, Beverly 176-151-263-59–649

Paul Roux, Classic 226-189-232-0–647

Jim Poulos, Beverly 167-187-191-99–644

Stephen Trauth, Arlington 210-220-213-0–643

Robert Somers Jr, Lakes 176-203-236-27–642

Wayne Parsygnat, Sunset 250-193-189-8–640

Keith Woods, Lakeside 231-144-225-32–632

Brian Kallis, Classic 207-235-147-43–627

Andre Lozier, Arlington 203-157-242-21–623

Matt Bendull, Lakes 183-192-242-5–622

John Franz, Beverly 158-205-140-116–619

John Medel, Sunset 169-160-172-116–617

Bob Wozny, Beverly 167-166-166-118–617

Chuck Glasson, Beverly 201-168-198-37–604

Tom Gredell, Beverly 181-214-201-0–596

John Brower, Sunset 176-111-165-143–595

Jeff Lamb, Beverly 172-143-182-91–588

Ryan Fletcher, Arlington 182-155-208-29–574

Brian Dixon, Lakeside 145-194-143-89–571

David Skalnik, Sunset 140-193-192-32–557

Bill Schultz, River Rand 169-158-147-62–536

Women

Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp–Tot

Jennifer Sloan, Lakes 251-265-278-16–810

Val Buchanan, Beverly 247-203-212-32–694

Jennifer Vackar, Lakeside 190-210-190-83–673

Ulga Vazquez Rios, River Rand 199-163-175-132–669

Jessica Maag, Arlington 130-160-167-197–654

Lori Klein-Blazek, Classic 188-191-169-94–642

Katie Saffold, Beverly 190-204-218-10–622

Laura Hanson, Lakeside 225-192-173-29–619

Chris Patterson, Beverly 187-133-137-159–616

Lynn Letman, Classic 149-174-183-108–614

Sandra Mayfield, Classic 141-175-136-162–614

Ashonda Walker, Classic 164-149-138-159–610

Pat Wozny, Beverly 149-148-141-162–600

Tracy Kenning, Lakes 197-210-181-5–593

Brittany Mata, Arlington 163-147-160-121–591

Jenny Harris, Beverly 146-147-158-137–588

Andrea Mazur, Lakeside 120-142-116-210–588

Sharon Boyd, Classic 96-117-125-243–581

Amanda Sparr, Lakes 158-198-192-18–566

Chanei Buckingham, Sunset 136-170-171-81–558

Lauren Perry, Sunset 120-92-90-243–545

Bella Martinez, Arlington 165-184-170-16–535

SCHEDULE

SECTIONALS

Sunday, Feb. 12: Section 2, Hillside Bowl, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18: Section 4/Will County, Palos Lanes, men 10 a.m., women 2 p.m. . . . Fox Valley, Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19: Section 3, Waveland Bowl, Chicago

FINALS

Sunday, March 5: Men’s finals, Arena Lanes, Oak Lawn, noon

Sunday, March 12: Women’s finals, Bluebird Lanes, Chicago, noon