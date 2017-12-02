Jennifer Sloan picked the right day to bowl her high series.
The domestic engineer from Libertyville rolled a rare 800 series in Beat the Champions sectionals with an 810 Saturday in Section 1 at the Lakeside Recreation Center in Mundelein.
Robert Masuca used home-center advantage to top the men’s side with 746.
In one of those bowling crossovers, Masuca and Sloan bowled in the same Tuesday night league at Lakeside last year.
Sloan, who advanced from Lakes Bowl in Round Lake, put on a show from the start.
‘‘I felt like I was rolling well,’’ she said. ‘‘I tend to get fast when I get all those strikes.’’
No problem this time. She opened with eight strikes in Game 1 (251), then the first seven in Game 2 (265). In the final game, she hit the first three, then left the 2-7 but picked them up and struck out for a scratch 278. And added 16 pins of handicap for the 810.
‘‘I was hitting them today,’’ said Masuca, a retiree who moved down from Wisconsin. ‘‘I bowl here, so I know the lanes.’’
That showed with games of 207, 201 and 252 to go with 86 pins of handicap.
The top four men and top two women advanced from Section 1 to the 56th BTC finals. The other sectionals are Sunday or next weekend.
This year, the top prize in the finals for the women’s and men’s champions is $7,500.
Michael Thomas Jr., a communications technician from Evanston, rolled the high men’s scratch of 726 to finish second. Harold Bailey, a coach and teacher’s aide at Evanston High School, and Chinh Duong, who advanced from Classic, were the other two men who’ll head to the finals.
Valerie Buchanan, a teacher from Schaumburg, was the other woman to advance.
BTC is a handicapped charity tournament put on by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association with the Sun-Times as the media sponsor. It has raised more than $2.8 million for charity.
Here are the overall results:
Section 1 sectional
Lakeside Recreation Center, Mundelein
Saturday’s results
(Four men, two women advance to the finals, pending verification)
Men
Bowler, center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT
Robert Masuca, Lakeside 207-201-252-86–746
Michael Thomas Jr., Classic 192-257-277-0–726
Harold Bailey, Classic 248-195-197-72–712
Chinh Duong, Classic 202-216-267-0–687
Shaun Brock, Classic 155-174-218-135–682
John Evanoff, Beverly 223-231-192-32–678
Henry Presley, Sunset 231-182-232-32–677
Thomas Larimore Jr, Lakeside 161-190-193-121–665
Eric Kukala, Arlington 236-213-196-16–661
Casey Murphy, River Rand 160-188-279-32–659
Mark Ptack, Beverly 176-151-263-59–649
Paul Roux, Classic 226-189-232-0–647
Jim Poulos, Beverly 167-187-191-99–644
Stephen Trauth, Arlington 210-220-213-0–643
Robert Somers Jr, Lakes 176-203-236-27–642
Wayne Parsygnat, Sunset 250-193-189-8–640
Keith Woods, Lakeside 231-144-225-32–632
Brian Kallis, Classic 207-235-147-43–627
Andre Lozier, Arlington 203-157-242-21–623
Matt Bendull, Lakes 183-192-242-5–622
John Franz, Beverly 158-205-140-116–619
John Medel, Sunset 169-160-172-116–617
Bob Wozny, Beverly 167-166-166-118–617
Chuck Glasson, Beverly 201-168-198-37–604
Tom Gredell, Beverly 181-214-201-0–596
John Brower, Sunset 176-111-165-143–595
Jeff Lamb, Beverly 172-143-182-91–588
Ryan Fletcher, Arlington 182-155-208-29–574
Brian Dixon, Lakeside 145-194-143-89–571
David Skalnik, Sunset 140-193-192-32–557
Bill Schultz, River Rand 169-158-147-62–536
Women
Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-Hdp–Tot
Jennifer Sloan, Lakes 251-265-278-16–810
Val Buchanan, Beverly 247-203-212-32–694
Jennifer Vackar, Lakeside 190-210-190-83–673
Ulga Vazquez Rios, River Rand 199-163-175-132–669
Jessica Maag, Arlington 130-160-167-197–654
Lori Klein-Blazek, Classic 188-191-169-94–642
Katie Saffold, Beverly 190-204-218-10–622
Laura Hanson, Lakeside 225-192-173-29–619
Chris Patterson, Beverly 187-133-137-159–616
Lynn Letman, Classic 149-174-183-108–614
Sandra Mayfield, Classic 141-175-136-162–614
Ashonda Walker, Classic 164-149-138-159–610
Pat Wozny, Beverly 149-148-141-162–600
Tracy Kenning, Lakes 197-210-181-5–593
Brittany Mata, Arlington 163-147-160-121–591
Jenny Harris, Beverly 146-147-158-137–588
Andrea Mazur, Lakeside 120-142-116-210–588
Sharon Boyd, Classic 96-117-125-243–581
Amanda Sparr, Lakes 158-198-192-18–566
Chanei Buckingham, Sunset 136-170-171-81–558
Lauren Perry, Sunset 120-92-90-243–545
Bella Martinez, Arlington 165-184-170-16–535
SCHEDULE
SECTIONALS
Sunday, Feb. 12: Section 2, Hillside Bowl, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18: Section 4/Will County, Palos Lanes, men 10 a.m., women 2 p.m. . . . Fox Valley, Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19: Section 3, Waveland Bowl, Chicago
FINALS
Sunday, March 5: Men’s finals, Arena Lanes, Oak Lawn, noon
Sunday, March 12: Women’s finals, Bluebird Lanes, Chicago, noon