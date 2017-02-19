Kevin Comiskey gives new meaning to expectant bowling.
“She gave me permission to bowl,’’ said Comiskey, whose wife Carly is expecting twins any day.
Bowl he did, rolling an 815 scratch series to win the men’s side of the Section 4/Will County sectional of the 56th Beat the Champions Saturday at Palos Lanes in Palos Hills.
Alicia Maze, a suite attendant from Chicago, surrounded by friends and family, won the women’s side with a 764.
Comiskey, who advanced from the Midway Sportsmen League (his team Homewreckers is currently in first) at Arena Lanes, opened the first two games with nine strikes.
“I just didn’t carry on those balls,’’ said Comiskey, an Oak Lawn man in sales.
But he was consistently carried about everything else with games of 268, 279 and 268.
“I didn’t move one time, it was the same shot all day,’’ Comiskey said.
“I was throwing a Freak’n Frantic ball and stayed in one spot all day,’’ seconded Paul McElvaine, a Chicagoan who was second with a scratch 807.
Maze, who had consistent games of 223, 247 and 211 to go with 83 pins of handicap, had her mother Patrice Maze, fiancee Mario McKelvin, her grandmother Nadine Jones, her “bestie’’ Siara McMullan, and the spirit of her late father, Walter Scott Maze Jr. to carry on. Maze only left two opens.
Susan Shelton, an auto worker from Crown Point, Ind., won a roll-off, 220-218, over Deshonatay Holland for the final qualifier.
Cathy Matthews, a data base administrator from Chicago, was second with a 719 and makes her second trip to the finals.
“It liked my ball [an Ebonite Mission],’’ she said. “It was hooking and I am a lefty.’’
There was some serious bowling going on. Shawn Totton rolled his first 300 in the second game and had a 705 series, but finished well out of the advancers at 26th.
The top 15 women and top 13 men advanced to the BTC finals. This year the top prize in the finals for both the women’s and men’s champions is $7,500.
Chris Schuch, an Oak Lawn ironworker, and Louis Gorcos, a Crown Point businessman, reached the finals for a second time.
Other men advancing were Carold Joyce, an educator from Matteson; Ross Carmody, a manager from Mokena; Keith Plocharczyk, a Crestwood man in pest control; Marcus Marin, a production manager from Bridgeview; Nathan Wiltgen, a retail manager from Tinley Park; Darron Brown, a Chicago paralegal; Kevin Payne, a Chicago athletic trainer; Bryon Johnson, a child advocate from Calumet City; and Stephen Tate, a Chicago city worker.
Other women advancing included Veda Mitchell, a clinical compliance coordinator from Chicago; Monica Biliskov, a Chicagoan manager at Cupid Candies; Carmen Dunbar, an IT specialist from Richton Park; Evelyn Martin, who had the final 700 game (709); Regina Foreman, a Chicago retiree; Sonya Ector, a custodian from Park Forest; Bettina Jackson, a service engineer from Palos Hills; Jojo Pettitt, an Orland Park woman who works at Lockport Animal Hospital; Gina Damon, a credit manager from Orland Hills; Gina Gato, a surgical tech from Woodridge; LaTonya Davis, a certified nursing assistant from Country Club Hills; and Sheila Byers, a sales manager from Plainfield
BTC is a handicapped charity tournament put on by the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association with the Sun-Times as the media sponsor. It has raised more than $2.8 million for charity, so far.
FOX VALLEY: Brandon Donnelly and Deb Hauswirth set the pace at the Fox Valley sectional at Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville. Donnelly, a 208-average scratch bowler, shot 279-258-206 for a 743.He was one of three Fox Bowl men qualifying for the finals.
“We advanced two from our pair today; Daniel Strubel was the other,’’ Donnelly said. “I like to think we paced each other.’’
Hauswirth, who averages 162 at Poplar Creek Bowl, checked in with games of 210-192-197. She added 129 handicap pins for 728. Ironically, Hauswirth placed last in sectional competition two years ago. Hauswirth and two other Fox Bowl entries, Nikki Pietrzak and Jill Salvesen, advance to the women’s finals.
On the men’s side, three Fox Bowlers–Donnelly, Strubel and Carlos R. Lewis Jr.–, and Patrick Murphy from Lisle Lanes advanced.
Contributing: Lydia Rypcinski
Here are the bowlers’ scores:
Section 4/Will County Sectional
Palos Lanes, Palos Hills
Saturday’s results
(Top 15 women and 13 men advance to the finals, pending verification)
Women
Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT
Alicia Maze, Arena 223-247-211-83–764
Cathy Matthews, Castaways 195-208-233-83–719
Veda Mitchell, Castaways 164-264-204-86–718
Monica Biliskov, El-Mar 189-222-244-59–714
Carmen Dunbar, Lakewood 246-174-208-83–711
Evelyn Martin, Arena 155-215-196-143–709
Regina Foreman, Burr Oak 225-176-163-135–699
Sonya Ector, Castaways 153-155-218-167–693
Bettina Jackson, Burr Oak 185-200-202-94–681
Jojo Pettitt, Palos 193-168-153-167–681
Gina Damon, Orland 215-200-193-72–680
Gina Gato, Plainfield 147-184-155-194–680
LaTonya Davis, Lakewood 208-115-168-189–680
Sheila Byers, Tinley 183-177-176-143–679
#Sue Shelton, Arena 204-177-169-126–676
Deshonatay Holland, Burr Oak 221-246-196-13–676
Latrice Thomas, Oak Forest 141-158-177-199–675
Yvette Robertson, Dolton 201-171-205-97–674
Caryl Walsh, Orland 144-178-167-183–672
Helene Longino, El-Mar 202-171-238-59–670
Katrina Smith, Orland 187-194-214-75–670
Sheri Jones, Castaways 150-216-200-102–668
Beverly Walker, Burr Oak 175-135-159-197–666
Michelle Plant, Castaways 193-201-234-37–665
Amanda Hedstrom, Palos 133-147-145-240–665
Christina Andes, El-Mar 177-178-161-148–664
Nydia Martinez, Palos 124-165-132-243–664
Patty Hart, Orland 153-2227-232-51–663
Toni Pidrak, Orland 177-171-159-156–663
Pegi Artley, Laraway 220-180-149-113–662
Sharon Pasch, Peotone 160-192-184-126—662
Sharon Kozy, Lynwood 213-187-191-70–661
Brenda Oliver, Dolton 212-210-193-45–660
Britne Porter, Arena 154-155-167-183–659
Vickie Bugel, Oak Forest 101-159-199-199–658
Brittany Calatayud, Arena 184-148-182-143–657
Gwendolyn Franklin, Dolton 176-190-201-89–656
Kelleigh Williams, Dolton 163-238-207-43–651
Sherry Coles, Lakewood 156-170-216-108–650
Peggy Heinstra, Oak Forest 194-135-201-116–646
Cheryl Robinson, Arena 131-157-145-213–646
Christine Davie-Stewart, Burr Oak 139-166-128-210–643
Alyssa Plunge, Town & Country 178-198-194-70–640
Kathleen Hall, Orland 125-157-146-210–638
Tasha Bullock, Dolton 181-160-202-94–637
Jean Wilkins, Dolton 159-113-145-218–635
Jacqueline Nelson, Arena 180-171-180-102–633
Francina Bess, Burr Oak 142-161-138-189–630
Tinecha Banks, Dolton 212-214-156-45–629
Yvonne Dunnett, Arena 193-165-203-67–628
Tuesday Jones, Dolton 207-224-141-56–628
Karen Barnett-Lee, Castaways 143-110-167-207–627
Morgan Flaherty, Orland 196-183-247-0–626
Erin Williams, Centennial 192-172-172-89–625
Jaime Kulik, Orland 212-207-205-0–624
Beverly Wooley, Lakewood 180-172-154-118–624
Virginia Hank, Plainfield 123-178-144-178–623
Jennifer French, Burr Oak 157-168-180-116–621
Carol Redman, Castaways 191-167-164-99–621
Nancy Brandes, Oak Forest 134-136-123-226-619
Debra Beggs, Palos 130-152-183-153–618
Sharon Klepser, Laraway 236-119-118-243–616
Emma Ivey, Dolton 138-144-182-151–615
Carmela Dawson, Castaways 132-159-183-140–614
Kristal Schultz, Oak Forest 168-213-214-18–613
Renee Cahue, Centennial 151-179-152-129–611
Nettie Stewart, Oak Forest 149-175-113-172–609
Tiffany Parker, Castaways 192-187-159-70–608
Laura Conrad, Palos 130-144-147-186–607
Laura Rossi, Orland 130-144-147-186–607
Roshelle Douglas, Burr Oak 131-136-168-170–605
Mary Ellen Coluzzi, Orland 144-150-127-183–604
Odella Larry, Tinley 136-130-130-205–601
Jennette Swick, Palos 184-122-151-143–600
Mary Edborg, Orland 125-190-149-135–599
Patti Sheehy, Arena 142-138-175-143–598
Kaylan Howard, Lakewood 140-158-140-159–597
Vestie Hight, Burr Oak 168-209-133-86–596
Elinor Chandler, Castaways 136-162-200-94–592
Elizabeth Fazy, Oak Forest 168-180-168-75–591
Susan Miller, El-Mar 112-128-109-240–589
Patricia Quayle, Lan Oak 150-210-219-10–589
Mary Bland, Castaways 159-158-153-118–588
Denise Driscoll, Tinley 163-193-221-10–587
Wendy Rada, Tinley 128-141-152-164–585
Kathleen Ward, Arena 156-134-134-159–583
Nadine Hunt, Palos 139-162-157-124–582
Reola Jackson, Dolton 123-133-113-213–582
Roberta Reynolds, Palos 83-127-128-243–581
Lynn Chrapkiewicz, Palos 139-166-147-137–580
Wendy Chasten, Tinley 148-169-190-70–577
Belinda Montgomery, Burr Oak 157-134-134-151–576
Grace Austin, Arena 105-123-104-243–575
Concheata Jones, Castaways 111-111-137-216–575
Patty Turner, Orland 164-183-157-70–574
Felia Johnson, Castaways 164-163-171-75–573
Juanita Turney, Palos 191-152-150-78–571
Linda Carr, Lakewood 100-113-112-243–568
Valori Roberts, Oak Forest 122-100-102-243–567
Laura Conrad, Palos 133-152-151-129–565
Geraldine Turman, Dolton 154-134-181-91–560
Denise Massey, Burr Oak 174-179-160-45–558
Shirley Howard, Dolton 154-136-134-129–553
Karen Baker, Palos 170-156-165-59–550
Shirley Deberry, Dolton 131-112-129-178–550
Rose Petertil, Centennial 96-180-134-135–545
Kim Lewis, Orland 158-150-154-81–543
Jeannie Baker, Dolton 81-96-113-243–533
Debra Jones, Centennial 80-88-112-243–523
Carol Jones, Dolton 127-158-118-118–521
Sandy Potter, Centennial 120-113-133-137–503
# Shelton won roll-off 220-218.
Men
Bowler, Center G1-G2-G3-HDP–TOT
Kevin Comiskey, Arena 268-279-268-0–815
Paul McElvaine, Castaways 280-259-268-0–807
Chris Schuch, Tinley 256-247-279-0–782
Carnold Joyce, Tinley 256-245-222-56–779
Ross Carmody, Centennial 279-256-236-0–771
Keith Plocharczyk, Arena 253-212-234-70–769
Marcus Marin, Arena 255-214-245-51–765
Nathan Wiltgen, Oak Forest 232-225-235-56–748
Darron Brown, Dolton 280-180-234-48–742
Kevin Payne, Burr Oak 243-268-203-27–741
Louis Gorcos, Oak Forest 269-226-241-0–736
Byron Johnson, Burr Oak 267-212-256-0–735
Stephen Tate, Arena 246-210-227-51–734
Kenneth Weaver, Castaways 277-224-224-8–733
Justin Finnen, Orland 279-254-199-0–732
Danny Jones, Dolton 212-254-234-32–732
Robert Stringham, Palos 234-227-269-0–730
Darryl Anthony, Centennial 249-212-237-29–727
Norman Bascomb, Castaways 184-200-224-113–721
Russell Peterlin, Lan Oak 254-255-208-0–717
Anthony Biliunas, Oak Forest 248-221-183-64–716
Howard Russell, Oak Forest 245-223-200-43–711
Arnel Dumlao, Orland 234-209-210-45–708
Jeffrey Sparrow, Dolton 225-224-191-67–707
Dino Woods, Castaways 241-228-235-2–706
Shawn Totton, El Mar 238-300-167-0–705
Mike Walker, Arena 226-215-172-91–704
Michael Byrd, Dolton 178-210-233-81–702
Kevin Russell, Dolton 224-256-204-10–694
Ronald Jones, Dolton 159-218-181-135–693
Christopher Robinson, Burr Oak 193-235-205-59–692
Larue Williams, Burr Oak 166-258-195-72–691
Dwight Solomon, Dolton 222-278-173-13–686
Lyndon Darden, Castaways 237-205-203-40–685
Dan Vater, Tinley 183-256-211-35–685
Mike Lalowski, Orland 277-215-192-0–684
Arlemmie Thirus, Castaways 200-223-167-94–684
Ted Rosado, El Mar 202-220-167-94–683
Bruce Matthews, Lakewood 244-216-173-48–681
Tony Biliskov, El Mar 211-215-230-24–680
Joe Martin, Arena 137-163-191-189–680
Timothy Powell, Dolton 181-209-197-91–678
Sam Dowell, Dolton 248-226-203-0–677
Pat Higgins, Arena 223-206-191-56–676
Bob Vandrey, Tinley 244-177-209-45–675
Brian Kara, Orland 230-202-240-0–672
Jim McCarthy, Palos 208-187-131-145–671
Anthony King, Lakewood 164-167-210-129–670
John Gasca Jr, Palos 217-230-222-0-669
Carlil Pittman, Arena 146-183-188-148–665
Paul Burlingame, Peotone 202-187-232-43–664
Mike Jerrigan, Burr Oak 158-214-194-97–663
Vernell Gaines, Burr Oak 241-201-205-16–663
George Donelsen, Lakewood 188-208-210-56–662
Willie Ash, Tinley 212-178-225-43–658
Claude Zaba, Oak Forest 224-188-189-56–657
Stash Kullman, Orland 238-214-204-0–656
Brian Lundy, Palos 181-235-187-51–654
Donald Evans, Castaways 186-189-210-67–652
Samuel Perkins, Castaways 216-209-165-62–652
Neal Outerbridge, Burr Oak 226-233-191-0–651
Jim Bergstrom, Orland 162-209-258-21–650
Kevin Phillips, Centennial 167-234-210-37–648
Larry Seymour, Laraway 140-170-174-164–648
Bill Stermer, Arena 172-190-233-51–646
Joe Jandek, Laraway 155-144-157-189–645
Jeff Brown, Peotone 175-176-156-137–644
William Nipp Jr, Palos 184-181-204-75–644
Antoine Hollis, Lakewood 214-156-195-78–643
Edward Kimbrough, Burr Oak 174-211-218-40–643
Marty Vihnanek, Plainfield 205-233-203-0–641
John Martin, Palos 167-177-245-51–640
Herbert Johnson, Lakewood 190-157-171-118–636
Calvin Simmons, Orland 211-203-166-56–636
Brian Whitten, Oak Forest 215-224-195-0–634
Paul Shackelford, Burr Oak 178-191-172-91–632
Arlanza Townsend, Dolton 164-243-215-10–632
Joseph Packwood, Palos 214-207-193-16–630
Leo Sansone, Orland 224-202-176-27–629
Anthony Edwards, Lakewood 222-187-171-48–628
Michael Palomar, Town & Country 233-179-195-21–628
Jim Kupiec, Orland 168-175-201-81–625
Josh Powell, Orland 226-186-213-0–625
Derek Strom, Centennial 231-159-201-32–623
Walter Brown, Dolton 201-165-180-75–621
David Jackson, Dolton 255-181-185-0–621
James Ingerly, Oak Forest 213-176-177-54–620
Marcus Hill, Castaways 236-194-174-13–617
Rick Woloszyn, Lan Oak 185-255-177-0–617
Gus Marks, Dolton 217-163-191-45–616
John Green Jr, Dolton 150-151-160-145–606
Chris Wirt, Oak Forest 189-202-215-0–606
Willie Stewart, Oak Forest 190-181-192-40–603
Chuck Schwenn, Oak Forest 179-160-190-72–601
Anthony Campione, Peotone 194-180-152-72–598
Matt Kloos, Palos 149-166-189-91–595
Joe Nincevich, Arena 146-221-165-62–594
Tom Thompson, Oak Forest 203-162-130-99–594
Daniel Crawford, Arena 191-191-211-0–593
James Brison, El Mar 186-126-170-105–587
David Harris, Oak Forest 170-169-186-62–587
Wayne Coatley, Laraway 147-165-178-94–584
Bob Schaffer, Orland 173-126-167-118–584
Wayne Zych, Oak Forest 196-181-162-45–584
Ronald Robinson, Oak Forest 146-168-192-75–581
Hakeem Sisney, Dolton 159-201-153-67–580
Lawrence Brooks Jr, Centennial 126-181-158-110–575
Michael Buctel Bodar, Lynwood 199-182-193-0–574
Todd Kany, Plainfield 164-212-151-45–572
Bob Klip, Orland 144-211-145-72–572
Steve Florek, Palos 194-174-201-2–571
Andy Kubitz, Orland 188-157-183-43–571
Glen Hines, Oak Forest 180-190-170-29–569
Dwayne Dillard, Castaways 176-201-183-5–565
Kenneth Hofmann, Orland 162-182-220-0–564
Bobby Harris, Castaways 155-138-183-86–562
Dwayne Lightning, Castaways 158-127-147-89–562
Greg Blake, Orland 152-149-144-110–555
Tim Eggert, Centennial 151-161-150-89–551
George Turner III, Castaways 217-162-170-0–549
Jonathan Strache, Palos 209-127-169-40–545
Johnell Swanson, Burr Oak 130-154-193-56–533
Lloyd Bilek, Tinley 146-160-211-8–525
Matthew Krebs, Tinley 146-160-211-8–525
Ralf Lipp, Orland 168-150-180-13–511
Matt Waliszowski, Palos 128-172-166-189–455
William Freeman, Lan Oak 230-202-DNF-0–432
Fox Valley Sectional
Liberty Lanes, Carpentersville
Saturday’s results
(Top four men and three women advance, pending verification)
Men
Bowler, center, G1-G2-G3-HDC–TOT
Brandon Donnelly, Fox 279-258-206-0–743
Carlos Lewis, Fox 232-201-202-89–724
Pat Murphy, Lisle 266-189-222-37–714
Daniel Strubel, Fox 233-246-212-0–691
Dave McKee, Poplar Creek 235-251-198-0–684
Jason Jarrett, Lisle 211-170-227-70–678
Sean Moriarty, Lisle 171-235-178-81–665
Joe Lichner, Funway 212-257-174-10–653
Terry Lyon, Mardi Gras 199-202-238-13–652
Shaun Doane, Wheaton 165-163-142-180–650
Gregory Johnson, Hometown 188-219-179-64–650
Jason Ramsey, Poplar Creek 181-175-240-0–646
David Rudolph, Bowlway 224-191-160-70–645
Ray Cebulski, Lisle 242-134-178-89–643
Joe Kielma Jr., Fox 142-215-166-116–639
Jeffrey Vaughn, Poplar Creek 172-174-256-37–639
Ted Vargas, Hometown 214-183-227-13–637
Aaron Menchaca, Liberty 219-186-186-40–631
Bill Geiersbach, Poplar Creek 191-213-227-0–631
Doug Coverston, Wheaton 182-118-146-175–621
Kevin Lindgren, Four Seasons 172-168-189-89–618
Keith Gilmartin, Fox 223-170-210-0–603
Amos Torres, Fox 204-213-175-10–602
Corey Petrie, Four Seasons 193-171-158-78–600
Steve Debott, Hometown 181-169-122-126–598
Scott Bos, Liberty 142-144-194-118–598
Rich Bunza, Lisle 190-151-163-91–595
James Cradduck, Mardi Gras 214-212-169-0–595
Drew Steinbach, Fox 177-159-189-59–584
Dan Daniels, Poplar Creek 185-167-166-62–580
Ron Michalcean II, Poplar Creek 192-204-180-0–576
David Wronkiewicz, Poplar Creek 150-211-193-18–572
Scott Raines, Mardi Gras 170-155-180-27–532
Jeff Carpenter, Fox 165-141-157-64–527
Rich Owens, Hometown 173-153-150-48–524
Don Soucek, Fox 129-143-150-99–521
Kyle Baum, Hometown 142-145-161-18–516
Women
Bowler, center, G1-G2-G3-HDC–TOT
Deb Hauswirth, Poplar Creek 210-192-197-129–728
Nicki Pietrzak, Fox 176-188-226-108–698
Jill Salvesen, Fox 211-248-187-21–667
Judith Breisch, Funway 157-192-212-102–663
Tracy Schmidt, Liberty 244-153-149-113–659
Skyla Strum, Four Seasons 201-212-168-56–637
Donna Gawlik, Poplar Creek 214-186-181-45–626
Linda Curley, Bowlway 171-159-192-99–621
Brandee Decker, Mardi Gras 172-221-139-86–618
Cornelia Krueger, Lisle 149-129-115-224–617
Jenelle Hardtke, Lisle 130-143-129-207–609
Donna Milas, Poplar Creek 111-163-135-189–598
Gaye Wankewycz, Fox 132-139-184-140–595
Jen Carlino, Idle Hour 159-159-181-94–593
Edwina Mitchell, Lisle 203-181-149-59–592
Bridget Haritos, Lisle 150-153-146-143–592
Nancy Gray, Poplar Creek 195-175-187-32–589
Beth Fitzenreider, Mardi Gras 212-174-150-48–584
Brooke Yergovich, Fox 129-103-104-243–579
Bobbie Coleman, Mardi Gras 173-185-144-62–564
Linda Kenny, Lisle 113-136-132-180–561
Jamie Murphy, Hometown 113-141-180-126–560
Debbie Morris, Fox 79-112-132-229–552
Jan Schmidt, Poplar Creek 169-187-161-16–533
Karissa Rudow, Hometown 114-133-118-113–478
Lisa Tierney, Hometown 111-143-106-105–465
SCHEDULE
SECTIONALS
Sunday, Feb. 19: Section 3, Waveland Bowl, Chicago
FINALS
Sunday, March 5: Men’s finals, Arena Lanes, Oak Lawn, noon
Sunday, March 12: Women’s finals, Bluebird Lanes, Chicago, noon