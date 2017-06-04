Blackhawks going with skeleton crew as veterans get the night off

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Duncan Keith isn’t used to getting nights off. And he’s not used to the longer morning skates that come with being a healthy scratch. So the typically indefatigable Blackhawks defenseman was sucking wind a bit on Thursday as he talked about the benefits of resting up for the playoffs.

“Obviously, we can’t really move around in our playoff position, and we know the playoffs are going to be a whole different level,” Keith said. “So we want to be as prepared as we can. This is part of that.”

A week before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and with one last game in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, several Hawks stars got the night off against the Anaheim Ducks, who are on the verge of clinching the Pacific Division title. Keith, Brent Seabrook, Jonathan Toews, and Marian Hossa will be healthy scratches. With Niklas Hjalmarsson still back home attending to a family matter and Artem Anisimov still working his way back from a lower-body injury, it’ll be quite a skeleton crew for the Hawks.

Keith, Seabrook, Toews and Hossa figure to play in Saturday’s finale, so they won’t have too much time off the ice before the playoffs begin.

Duncan Keith dives to clear the puck in overtime against the Dallas Stars on March 23. (Getty Images)

Forsling’s back

Gustav Forsling is unlikely to play any sort of role in the postseason other than black ace, but was recalled Wednesday to fill in while the top guys got the night off. Forsling burst on to the scene in training camp, earning a roster spot at age 20, but his play tailed off in December and he has spent most of the second half of the season in Rockford.

“Of course, you want to play up here, but at the same time, I know I can develop as much as I can down there,” Forsling said.

Forsling has been playing major minutes with the IceHogs, including time on the power play and penalty kill. Joel Quenneville wants Forsling to be more reliable in his own end in these last two games.

“When we look back, his best stretch was at camp,” Quenneville said. “He looked like he was going to be one of those guys that could play in all situations, meaningful minutes. Down there, he’s played more. He has an upside to his game, just the way he moves and anticipates and sees and makes plays is a great asset to have. We’re looking for that progression.”

Familiar face

Ducks forward Antoine Vermette was a member of the Blackhawks for less than four months — by far the shortest stint with any one team in his 13-year NHL career. But winning a Stanley Cup in Chicago made a lasting impression.

“It was not a long time, but it was certainly very intense,” Vermette said. “The moment that I shared with teammates and the team, the city, and all the fans, it was very intense, obviously. So I think it’s always going to be there and close to my heart.”

Vermette, naturally, would be more than happy to see a rematch of that memorable 2015 Western Conference final between the Ducks and the Hawks.

“Hopefully, they’re doing good,” he said with a smile. “But not too good.”

Anisimov update

Anismov will not join the Hawks on the trip, so his regular season is over. But Quenneville said he’s “skating well” back in Chicago, and is still on target to be back in time for the playoffs.

