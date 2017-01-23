Blackhawks hoping Jonathan Toews builds off game against Canucks

Jonathan Toews has accomplished pretty much everything. He’s won three Stanley Cups, a playoff MVP, a Selke Trophy for being the NHL’s top defensive forward, and multiple honors playing for Canada. He’s recognized as one of hockey’s best two-way players and preeminent leaders.

Yet even somebody with that resume can get frustrated and start to wonder about himself. That’s happened to Toews as his production has dipped this season.

“Normally, yeah, I guess it’s easy to start second-guessing everything when you’re not scoring,” Toews said. “Even a game like (Sunday) where I don’t even feel like I played that great and you’re on the ice for a handful of goals it doesn’t really matter. It just gives you a good feeling and it’s easy to come to the rink and just kind of build off that.”

The Blackhawks are hoping that happens.

Toews had a goal and three assists in the Hawks’ 4-2 win Sunday over the Vancouver Canucks. Toews was in the right place at the right time to score the winner when Richard Panik’s shot ricocheted off the boards, leaving him with a shot at a gaping net. He and linemates Panik and Ryan Hartman showed more signs they are meshing, and gave the Canucks trouble.

Yet most importantly, Sunday could be the boost Toews needs to get rolling offensively.

“He wasn’t having luck on his stick,” Panik said. “The puck wasn’t going in but it finally found it and it was a huge night for him. Pretty happy. Hopefully he will bounce on and go from there.”

Even after Sunday, Toews’ eight goals and 18 assists are off his usual pace. And even for someone as mentally tough and strong-willed as Toews, an uptick would be welcome for a lot of reasons beyond stats.

“There’s no doubt when they’re not going in it’s a little bit tougher and it’s a bit of a mental battle but for myself it’s just finding ways to try to create that feeling of confidence goal scoring gives you,” Toews said. “Even if they’re not going in, trying to get out of that funk but even if you play a good game here or there to try to get that consistency up and I think that’s maybe one of my issues this year, is getting my game to the level I want it to be at every single night.

“It was fun to be a part of the win (Sunday) and be a part of the offense,” he added. “Looking to try to continue that and use that confidence that comes with it.”

Toews’ teammates haven’t lost any faith in Toews. They see his numbers are down, but they’re not lacking confidence Toews will rebound.

“I mean, he’s been playing well and we all know the level he can get to. He’s maybe not been at that level so far, but you know we never doubt him in this room,” Corey Crawford said. “He’s one of our best players and he can turn it on.”

Of course, Joel Quenneville knows that too. He recognizes how competitive Toews is and how hard he works, and sees him contributing when he’s not scoring.

He also knows Toews does want to produce points.

“We feel he’s been that he’s been coming along here. A night like (Sunday) can really help, be it confidence or having the puck in the scoring area and whether it’s making plays or finishing your shot or being around it,” Quenneville said. “He seems like he was around the puck way more and when he does that, usually good things happen.”

