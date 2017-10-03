Blackhawks lose second straight in lackluster effort vs. Wings

DETROIT — Twenty hours earlier, they played a game in Chicago. Sixteen hours earlier, at about 2 a.m., they trudged into their Detroit hotel. And just a day and a half later, they were looking at about as a big a regular-season game as you can find in March, with the Minnesota Wild coming to the United Center.

Fatigued? Looking ahead? Generally disinterested?

The Blackhawks at times looked like all three in Friday night’s 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, their second straight defeat after a seven-game win streak. With Niklas Hjalmarsson and Johnny Oduya getting the night off, and Corey Crawford playing for the second straight night, the Hawks had their worst showing since before their February resurgence. In fact, it was the first time they allowed four goals in a game since Jan. 26.

Thursday night’s loss to Anaheim was easy to shrug off, as a dominant Hawks effort was simply stymied by Ducks goaltender Jonathan Bernier. Friday’s loss was just a generally lackluster effort — a lousy final game at Joe Louis Arena, the site of so many memorable Hawks-Wings showdowns over the past four decades.

Things started off well enough for the Hawks, who took a 1-0 lead just 4:23 into the game when Patrick Kane set up an Artemi Panarin one-timer off the rush with a nifty no-look backhanded pass. But after Trevor van Riemsdyk pounced on and fought Justin Abdelkader after Abdelkader drilled Brian Campbell into the boards, Detroit woke up with a pair of late first-period goals. First, Xavier Ouellet beat Corey Crawford from the point with a shot that went between Michal Rozsival’s legs at 16:25. Then, with eight seconds left in the period, Andreas Athanasiou put the Red Wings up 2-1 wit his 15th goal of the season.

The second period was a lifeless slog, with the Hawks looking as sluggish and as sloppy as they’ve looked since before their February resurgence. They didn’t even register their 10th shot of the game until more than halfway through the second. After a couple of squandered Hawks power plays, Detroit took a 3-1 lead when Tomas Tatar put in a Henrik Zetterberg rebound. Tatar actually flubbed the rebound at first, which drew Crawford out of position, allowing Tatar to beat him five-hole.

The Hawks got some life in the final minute of the second when van Riemsdyk scored from the point through a Ryan Hartman screen to cut the Detroit lead to 3-2. The Hawks had a decent third-period push, and nearly tied it on a Nick Schmaltz drive to the net that Jimmy Howard managed to stop. But Tatar’s second goal of the game at 15:31 sealed the Hawks’ second straight loss.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus