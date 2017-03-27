Blackhawks squander three-goal lead, lose in overtime

TAMPA, Fla. — Jonathan Drouin knew what happened Saturday night in South Florida, that the Blackhawks were embarrassed in a 7-0 obliteration by the Florida Panthers. And Drouin knew his Tampa Bay Lightning had to brace for the response.

“If we were coming off a 7-0 loss, we would come out pretty hard in that first frame,” Drouin said before the game. “It’s going to be like that. They’re a veteran team, they know how to play hockey, they know how to respond, they’ve been doing it for years. So we know it’s going to be a hard start.”

Sure was. But in a script flip from recent games, the start was there and the finish wasn’t for the Hawks, who raced out to a 4-1 lead before losing 5-4 in overtime on a Yanni Gourde goal with 35 seconds left.

The Hawks were on the attack from puck drop, with Artemi Panarin one-timing a deflected Tanner Kero pass past Andrei Vasilevskiy just 83 seconds into the game. Ondrej Palat tied it on a power play after Brent Seabrook flipped the puck over the glass, but Patrick Kane scored from the left circle off a tenacious play by Niklas Hjalmarsson in the slot less than a minute later to make it 2-1 Hawks. Tomas Jurco then beat Victor Hedman to a loose puck in front for his first goal in a Hawks uniform to make it 3-1, and to temporarily chase Vasilevskiy from the crease.

Richard Panik — who played 75 games with the Lightning over two seasons — followed his own shot to give the Hawks a 4-1 lead at 8:47 of the second. But then the Hawks let up, and the Lightning took advantage.

Drouin scored on a redirect at 11:49 to make it 4-2. Anton Stralman scored 58 seconds later to make it 4-3. And after another delay-of-game penalty, this one by Hjalmarsson, Drouin tied the game on a blast from the point. It took the Hawks just 4:35 to blow a 4-1 lead. At this point, Scott Darling — in a start that Joel Quenneville said was scheduled before the disaster against Florida — had allowed seven goals on 26 shots in his last three periods, dating back to his relief stint on Saturday.

The Hawks rebounded in the third, outshooting Tampa Bay 10-1 through the first 15 minutes, and really, they dominated the overwhelming majority of the game. But the Lightning, desperate for any points they can get as they chase the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, withstood the onslaught and got the game to overtime.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus