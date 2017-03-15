Bulls lose Dwyane Wade to an elbow injury and lose to Memphis

Job security shouldn’t be a concern for Fred Hoiberg these days.

After all, the second-year coach has already received a vote of confidence from his front office, and with three years, $15 million still left on his current contract after this year, there would seem to be more pressing priorities atop Hoiberg’s list.

However, that doesn’t mean that Hoiberg’s world is pressure free by any means.

“Obviously there’s a ton of pressure in this league, but my only focus is on [the next] game,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if he felt his job could be in jeopardy if the Bulls missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season. “The only way you can [compartmentalize] is to continue to work, continue to grind, and again, that’s our focus.

“It’s on the next game, it’s on the next day, and how we can make our team better.’’

That “next game’’ was all Hoiberg had to look forward to after a 98-91 loss to Memphis on Wednesday night.

With Dwyane Wade (right elbow sprain) forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter, and Jimmy Butler having a rough 4-for-16 shooting night, the Bulls (32-36) have now lost six of their last seven games and continued to slide out of the Eastern Conference playoff race.

It was the Wade injury that was the latest red flag for those playoff hopes, with the veteran scheduled to get an MRI on Thursday, but not sounding real optimistic on a quick return.

“This is a first,’’ Wade said of the injury. “Hopefully it’s not as bad as I perceived it to be. Just try and see what the doctors say and start my rehab process.

“My concern level is there’s only 14 games left, and I’ve never had this injury so I can’t say two days, two weeks, I don’t know. I know Jimmy had something similar to this before – that’s what they told me – so I talked to him and I don’t like what he has to say about this. So that’s my concern level, that we’re trying to make the playoffs and there’s only 14 games left, and I don’t know how long this is going to take to get better.’’

The subplot in all Bulls games lately, however, remained the rotation questions.

Last week in a loss to Houston, it was an organization still focused on trying to walk an almost impossible line of developing youth while trying to make a playoff push. Hoiberg’s rotation went 12 deep in that loss.

In the win over Charlotte on Monday, Hoiberg not only changed the starting lineup by going back to veteran Rajon Rondo for the first time since late December, but started to tighten the rotation up, sitting the likes of young players Paul Zipser, Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams.

That formula seems to have some staying power now, as Hoiberg again kept it fairly tight against Memphis. The only reason it went 10-deep was because Zipser had to put in six minutes of work when Nikola Mirotic got into some first half foul trouble.

Hoiberg’s hope is that his more experienced players can keep this playoff hope afloat, and his players were all in on that philosophy.

“It definitely helps with chemistry,’’ Rondo said.

The problem was that Memphis has some chemistry of their own working, as Mike Conley and Marc Gasol each scored 27 points.

Gasol provided the dagger, hitting a huge three-pointer with 1:12 left in the game, turning a four-point deficit into seven.

“They were the aggressor,’’ Wade said. “They were Memphis.’’