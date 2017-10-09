Busted: Miscommunication dooms Bears on Austin Hooper’s 88-yard TD

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan didn’t know what happened.

“I’m not really sure. We’ve got to get back and watch the film,” Trevathan said about the colossal defensive breakdown that led to Austin Hooper’s 88-yard touchdown catch that made the difference in the Bears’ 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Cornerback Marcus Cooper couldn’t explain it.

“I don’t know yet,” Cooper said. “Luckily we have [Monday] to look at it and figure out what happened and learn from mistakes we made and get better.”

Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff-arms his way past Bears safety Quintin Demps en route to an 88-yard touchdown reception in the Falcons' 23-17 victory over the Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. (David Banks/Getty Images)

Rookie Eddie Jackson at least tried to explain it.

“It was just a busted coverage,” Jackson said. “It was a mental error on our behalf.”

Safety Quintin Demps took his share of the blame.

“It was piss-poor football on my part,” said Demps, who was stiff-armed by Hooper at the Bears 32-yard line to clear the tight end’s path to the end zone. “That’s on me. Bad football. I’ve got to be in the middle of the field.”

And linebacker Jerrell Freeman, a team captain who was in the middle of it all, didn’t even bother to try and explain a game-turning play that marred an otherwise encouraging performance by the Bears defense. He did not talk to the media after the game.

As it turned out, coach John Fox provided the most direct explanation for the defensive breakdown on a third-and-three play from the Falcons’ 12-yard line that left Hooper wide open at midfield and gave the Falcons a 20-10 lead with 11:55 left in the fourth quarter.

“I think we had a miscommunication on the call,” Fox said. “The particular call we played was not the call that we called. But I’m not going to throw people under the bus, obviously. We didn’t execute very well.”

Not on that play, anyway. The Bears actually did a fine job against an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season. Even with three third-down miscues that led to 13 second-half points, the Bears still held the Falcons to their lowest point total in 10 games. The Falcons, in fact, scored 23 points or fewer just twice in 19 games last season.

The Bears were in position to steal the game, trailing 13-10 early in the fourth quarter when disaster struck. They had the Falcons backed to their 12-yard line on third-and-three. Defensive ends Akiem Hicks and Roy Robertson-Harris and outside linebacker Willie Young applied pressure that forced Ryan to step up in the pocket. It gave the reigning league MVP enough time and enough room to find Hooper by himself at the Falcons’ 48-yard line.

“We were almost there,” Robertson-Harris said. “I know Akiem got there. I know Willie got there. So we’ve just got to finish.”

Hicks was close enough that he though he had Ryan.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Hicks, who already had two sacks in the game at that point. “He still had the ball in his hand and I was probably a foot [away] — and he got it off.”

Even with that mishap and a couple of others that proved costly in the second half, overall it was a pretty good start for a Bears defense with high hopes.

“One play doesn’t define us,” Demps said. “It doesn’t define me as a player, either. I think we’ve got a great team. I know we’ve got a great defense. It’s a long season. We still had a chance to win even with that big play we gave up. We’ve got to stay at it.”

