Cameron Payne returns from the D-League, but no promises made

Fred Hoiberg said he remained impressed with Cameron Payne.

Just not impressed enough where the Bulls coach is going to force-feed the point guard into his rotation or compromise a playoff push for developmental purposes.

Payne, who was the centerpiece for the Bulls in their trade deadline deal with Oklahoma City last month, was recalled from the D-League prior to the Friday game with Philadelphia. In the Thursday night win for the Windy City Bulls, Payne, who is getting over right foot soreness, played 26 minutes, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out eight assists.

It was his second straight game he played down there, with the plan to get him reps, as well as get him a feel for the offense.

“They were really impressed with Cam, starts with his attitude,’’ Hoiberg said of the reports he received from the Windy City coaching staff. “He went down there and really competed. He was positive, he led, which is what you look for in those type of situations.

“When we had Denzel [Valentine] down there early in the season, a lot of the same things were said about it. His control of the game, his pace were really good. He didn’t shoot the ball as well last game but the previous game he did and he made big plays down the stretch.’’

But that doesn’t change the fact that Hoiberg is not looking to give Payne big minutes now that he’s back with the big squad. Quite the change from when he first arrived in the Thunder deal.

After getting Payne acclimated the first four games, Payne then went on a four-game stretch where he played 19 minutes a game. Coincidentally, the Bulls went 0-4 in those games, as he looked out of sync with not only the offense, but shot selection.

Hoiberg pulled the minutes back in a Mar. 13 win in Charlotte, and then didn’t play him at all. Payne was unavailable for a few games after that because of soreness in his right foot, but the decision was made that he would get some time in the D-League.

Even upon his return Friday, very little has been promised as far as a rotation spot.

A source indicated that the front office, especially general manager Gar Forman, was not thrilled with Hoiberg going against their “suggestion’’ to play Payne as much as possible, but with nine games left and a playoff spot still within reach, Hoiberg is focused on wins.

Thankfully, so is Payne.

“Win,’’ Payne said, when asked what his focus was for the remainder of the season. “I want to go to the playoffs.’’

When asked what his role would be, he said, “Just try to get my foot right and try to make the playoffs.’’

Center of attention

Robin Lopez returned to the starting lineup after serving his one-game suspension for an altercation with Serge Ibaka, and was glad that the Bulls got the win over Detroit in his absence.

“I always want to be out there with the guys,’’ Lopez said. “But they took care of business and did their thing. So I was pleased to see them pick up the win.’’

Asked when he first knew he would be suspended, Lopez responded, “When I threw a punch.’’