Cuban tradition is past, present and future for White Sox

Welcome to the club, Luis Robert.

What essentially began with Minnie Minoso, the trailblazing “Cuban Comet” and first black player to wear a White Sox uniform, is still flourishing on the South Side.

A long, proud history of Cubans to play for Sox, 18 in all, took hold with the Hall-of-Fame-worthy Minoso, the only Sox star ever known as “Mr. White Sox.” There were many more Cubans after Minoso, from the under-the-radar Sandy Consuegra who went 16-3 with a 2.69 ERA during his 1954 All-Star season to the over-the-radar Jose Canseco, who finished his career hitting 16 homers and 49 RBI with the 2001 Sox, to the pair of Cuban right-handers who played prominent roles on the 2005 World Series championship team, Jose Contreras and Orlando Hernandez.

It carried on with All-Star shortstop Alexei Ramirez from 2008-15 and All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu from 2014 to present.

Jose Abreu (left) and the late Minnie Minoso.

And now the Cuban banner is displayed as a significant sign of the Sox’ future, what with highly-paid prospects Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert in place as key components in a rebuilding plan that is restoring hope in a franchise that has struggled notably since Contreras and El Duque helped it claim the 2005 title.

If all goes well, Moncada will be the 19th Cuban to wear a Sox uniform, sometime this season, and Robert will be 20 down the road.

Moncada, a 21-year-old infielder being groomed to be the Sox second baseman for years to come, is regarded as a top three prospect in baseball. It cost the Red Sox $61 million to sign him out of Cuba, but the White Sox pried him away in a trade for Chris Sale. During spring training, the Sox placed his locker next to Abreu’s, a slugger whose character and leadership qualities rival the impact of his bat.

Abreu and Moncada did their share to keep the Cuban train rolling by speaking to Robert on a video, selling the five-tool outfielder on the Sox’ Cuban history and the way the organization made them feel welcome and special.

“There is no one more happy to see more Cuban players coming to this team than me,’’ Abreu said through an interpreter Wednesday.

Abreu is the first to acknowledge the franchise-record six-year, $68 million contract given him in 2013 made him feel most welcome. And Robert, who will cost the Sox close to $50 million after luxury taxes are incurred with the signing which will be made official in the coming days, certainly followed the money when he agreed to come to the South Side. But the Cuban connection at 35th and Shields couldn’t have hurt.

“Alexei was a big factor for me,’’ Abreu said. “He called me and he talked to me about the tradition of this team with the Cubans. The way he explained how this organization is with the Cubans and traditions, that was a factor.’’

Abreu, whose journey from Cuba to the U.S. was wrought with personal and family challenges, difficulty and stress, was willing to spread the word about his comfort level with the Sox, who have been extremely helpful, he said.

“I experienced that here,’’ he said. “And now that I have the opportunity to share and do the same with Moncada or somebody else [Robert] I consider it an honor. This is a team that really takes care of us as Cuban players and as Latino players.’’

Before Minoso died in 2015, Abreu said he was like an adoptive father figure.

“This adoptive family of the White Sox really helped him and eased the transition,’’ said Minnie’s 28-year-old son, Charlie Rice-Minoso.

Proud of his heritage and active with the Sox till the day he died in 2015, Minoso would have loved seeing Moncada and Robert join the Cuban parade.

“I think it’s more coincidental than anything,’’ Charlie said of Moncada and Robert as part of the plan. “But it’s great to see that secret sauce they’re created the last couple years, of kind of understanding better the talent that’s been coming their way. And, how to connect and communicate at basic levels on and off the field, which relates well with a player as they’re cultivating and refining their talent.’’

Cuban-born White Sox

Jose Acosta, 1922

Luis Aloma, 1950-53

Minnie Minoso, 1951-57, ‘60-61, ‘64, ‘76, ‘80

Willie Miranda, 1952

Hector Rodriguez, 1952

Mike Fornieles, 1953-56

Sandy Consuegra, 1953-56

Rudy Arias, 1959

Aurelio Monteagudo, 1967

Leo Sutherland, 1980-81

Nelson Santovenia, 1992

Jose Canseco, 2001

Jose Contreras, 2004-09

Orlando Hernandez, 2005

Alexei Ramirez, 2008-15

Dayan Viciedo, 2010-14

Adrian Nieto, 2014

Jose Abreu, 2014-present

