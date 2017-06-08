Cubs road trip means more than funky travel outfits

The Cubs dressed the part for their travel to San Francisco to begin a six-game trip against the Giants and Diamondbacks. Everybody donned motorcycle vests with nicknames on the left side of their chests as part of an “Easy Rider” theme that was created by strength/conditioning coordinator Tim Buss.

“Anything you can do to unify the group is always a good thing,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s fun. It’s fun. And for the group that doesn’t understand it, that’s too bad that you’ve forgot what it’s like to be a kid. It’s always too bad when you’ve forgot what it’s like to be a kid.”

That’s probably true, but this trip matters for other reasons.

Besides a four-game series the last week of September in St. Louis that practically doesn’t count, this is the Cubs’ last jaunt west of the Mississippi River. Their previous trip to the west coast – one that had an “Anchorman” theme as the Cubs left Wrigley Field – was an 0-6 dud at the end of May against the Dodgers and Padres that left them two games below .500 and brought legitimate questions about just how good this team is.

The Cubs' Javier Baez departs for the team's road trip wearing a leather vest. | AP

But after Sunday’s 9-4 loss to Washington, that May road trip wasn’t exactly on Jon Lester’s mind. Far from it, actually. Only the immediate future was.

“I’m not worried about May. I’m not worried about June (or) July,” Lester said. “I’m worried about tomorrow. Today sucked, we move on. We’ll worry about tomorrow against the Giants.”

Since the end of May, the Cubs have gotten back into first place and added Jose Quintana, Justin Wilson and Alex Avila, but the half–game lead over Milwaukee is still precarious. Another rough trip like the one in May, and the Cubs will likely have just a month and a half left to overcome the Brewers and stay on track for a chance to repeat.

But like Lester, Anthony Rizzo’s focus wasn’t on anything beyond Monday.

“I would like to see a win tomorrow and then celebrate that win,” Rizzo said. “And then go on from there.”

