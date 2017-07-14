Denzel Valentine shoves Bulls teammate during NBA Summer League

Maybe with Jimmy Butler gone, Denzel Valentine sees himself taking on a leadership role with the Chicago Bulls.

The second-year player really put rookie Nikola Jovanovic in his place the other night during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas. Literally.

When Jovanovic lost his man, Valentine took the Serbian forward and shoved him in the direction of the player he was supposed to be guarding.

The Bulls lost 88-77 to the Portland Trailblazers and fell to 1-3.