Derrick Rose, Cavaliers discussing one-year deal: ESPN

Free-agent Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in “serious talks” about a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Rose met with several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN, but he has recently picked up steam in discussion with the Cavaliers.

Derrick Rose is in serious talks with the Cavs on a 1-year deal, sources tell @wojespn and me. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 20, 2017 Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing the possibility of a one-year deal, according to ESPN. | Matt Marton/Associated Press

The Cavaliers are reportedly offering Rose a minimum contract for $2.1 million to join the defending Eastern Conference champions.

Rose became the youngest player in NBA history to be awarded the MVP in 2011. But since then, his career has been plagued by injuries.

Rose, 28, managed to stay healthy with the New York Knicks last season. He averaged 18 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last year. Rose shot 47.1 percent, which was his best shooting percentage since his 2009-10 sophomore campaign with the Bulls.

The former No. 1 draft pick played seven seasons for the Bulls before being traded to the New York Knicks in 2016. He sat out the 2012-13 season with the Bulls due to injury and only played 10 games the following year.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney