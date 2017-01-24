Dwyane Wade would leave the Bulls if mediocrity doesn’t improve

ORLANDO – It wasn’t Dwyane Wade necessarily putting the Bulls on notice, but it was the 35-year-old veteran making his plans for the future very clear.

Mediocrity the rest of this season will play a big part in his decision to stay or opt out for another team.

“Yeah. Listen, I wouldn’t lie to you and say no,’’ Wade said on Tuesday, when asked if continued inconsistencies with this roster would have him exercising his player option after the year. “Of course. I can’t play this game forever. I just turned 35 and I have a number in my head on how long I want to play, and at the end of the day you want to be in a situation, whether it’s a competitive situation or whatever it may be.

“It’s tough in this league, as well because a lot of it also depends on how much money you’re willing to make. It depends on what city you’re willing to be in. So it’s a lot of variables to that. But no question about it, what happens throughout this year as I go into my summer, I’ll definitely take a look at it. I take my career seriously, and where I am, where I want to be, and I will do the same thing this summer.’’

Wade signed a two-year deal in the summer, leaving the Miami Heat to return to his hometown team. The price to bring Wade to Chicago cost the Bulls $23.2 million this season, with a player option for $23.8 million next season.

During training camp, Wade insisted that he wasn’t chasing rings, but cleared that up after the morning shootaround in Orlando by explaining that he wasn’t going to chase a ring for $2.4 million.

Before picking the Bulls, Wade could have rejoined good friend LeBron James in Cleveland, but the Cavs only had $2.4 million to offer up because of their salary cap problems.

“No, I mean the reason I said that was they asked me a question about going to the Cavs this summer, and I said, well I think they had like $2.4 million [for me],’’ Wade said. “It ain’t that bad. It ain’t that bad for me now. I do have three rings.

“I mean I wasn’t willing to do that now. Not at all, not at this point. That’s what I meant. In the sense that when you’re a veteran guy, you’re older, some guys have taken those sacrifices. David West last year. He gave all of his money back to San Antonio. That’s something that he wanted to do. He wanted to put himself in position to win a ring. I have three, I’ve been in five Finals, so I don’t need to that.

“But it is a time where you want to be on a team that can compete too, so it’s just a fine line between what you really want. This summer [signing with Cleveland was] not what I wanted.’’

Neither was playing on a team that was 22-23 and still trying to figure out simple rotation decisions.

Now if the front office can get creative and make some changes by the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and then it leads to a more consistent product on the floor? Well, they might just help Wade make up his mind before the summer hits.

If not? Enjoy Bulls 5.0, or whatever rebuild this front office is now moving onto.

“Yeah, I’m not thinking about [the offseason yet],’’ Wade said. “For me I just want to come here for this season, do my best I can from my basketball standpoint, and also as a leader standpoint. See what kind of change to the culture that you can be a part of. Try and see the growth of the organization and where it can be going.

“You just never know how it’s going to shake out. Obviously I’m not happy being 22-23 or whatever the case may be or will be, but there are things I’m happy with. I’m happy with Jimmy [Butler’s] growth and our relationship. I’m happy with the organization and how they’ve approached things, but I’m not happy with our record. But no one on this team is. But it’s months away before I concern myself with that, so I’ll figure it out later.’’