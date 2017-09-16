WATCH: Eddie Vedder, buskers give free concert outside Wrigley Field

Usually when Eddie Vedder performs he’s inside Wrigley Field, but on Friday after the Cubs’ 8-2 victory over the Cardinals, the Pearl Jam guitarist and lead vocalist took his talents outside the stadium and surprised some buskers.

As night fell, Vedder grabbed a guitar and began jamming with a few musicians on Waveland just outside Murphy’s Bleachers. The devoted Cubs fan played “Corduroy” off the 1994 Vitalogy album along with a few other PJ hits.

It looked like most passersby were oblivious to the rock superstar’s guest appearance. However, the significance of the event was not lost on this Wrigleyville resident and his approving dog who watched from above.

From ChiCitySports: “The Pearl Jam frontman was busking outside on the street as people were passing by. Some noticed Vedder and others just walked by. Vedder was joined by Manny Miller and Jack McKee who busk outside of Wrigley Field as “SideStreets.”

Check out some more songs from Vedder’s impromptu set.