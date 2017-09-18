Film Study: The Bears’ run game misses guard Kyle Long

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 29-7 loss against the Buccaneers in Week 2:

Help wanted

The Bucs had a simple plan to stop the Bears: sell out to stop the run and force quarterback Mike Glennon to beat you with his maligned receiving corps and tight ends.

And it worked perfectly.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon hands off to Jordan Howard on Sunday. (AP)

The speed and athleticism of the Bucs’ linebackers — Lavonte David, Kwon Alexander and Kendall Beckwith (a third-round pick this year) – made for serious problems. The trio shot gaps and sped past blockers often.

This is where Kyle Long – who still is rehabilitating his surgically repaired right ankle – is missed. Long’s own speed and athleticism make him formidable at the second level of defenses.

Running backs Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen combined for 16 yards on 14 carries in the first half against the Bucs. Howard was a non-factor, producing seven yards on nine carries.

The Bucs tackled Howard three times for losses in the first half. Cohen’s speed also wasn’t the factor it was in Week 1. He was taken down twice for losses during the possession that ended with Glennon’s pick-six.

Long also was missed against defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who shoved left guard Tom Compton out of the way to tackle Howard for a three-yard loss on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage. McCoy also was credited with four hits on Glennon.

It’s worth noting that Long didn’t play much in the Bucs’ 36-10 blowout of the Bears last season. He suffered his gruesome ankle injury on the third play of the second quarter with the Bucs only leading 7-3.

The Bears’ struggles in the run game started in Week 1 against the Falcons, too. After gaining 99 yards on 11 carries in the first half –- much of that being on Cohen’s 46-yard scamper — the Bears rushed for 26 yards on eight carries in the second half.

Late concerns

While mentioning that the Bears had two dropped passes in their final possession against the Falcons, coach John Fox added that there was six drops against the Bucs.

But there is a significant difference in the importance and timing of the drops.

Against the Bucs, the Bears dropped five passes in the fourth quarter while trailing 29-0. Cohen, Josh Bellamy, Tanner Gentry and Kendall Wright (twice) were responsible for them.

The Bucs had their late drops, too.

Safety T.J. Ward almost intercepted Glennon’s underthrown pass to receiver Deonte Thompson in the final two minutes. The deflected pass also fell threw the hands of cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III.

Want a positive?

Rookie safety Eddie Jackson was aggressive in run support. It was a positive performance after he failed to tackle Falcons tight end Austin Hooper on his 40-yard catch-and-run. Jackson’s tackling also was a pre-draft concern.

Jackson’s first four tackles came against running backs. He helped defensive lineman Akiem Hicks stop Charles Sims III for no gain on a third-and-short in the first quarter. Jackson also cut through a hole to tackle running back Jacquizz Rodgers for a one-yard loss in the third quarter.