Former coaches break down the Bears’ top free agent additions

PHOENIX — The day after free agency started, the Bears introduced their four newest signees: quarterback Mike Glennon, tight end Dion Sims, safety Quintin Demps and receiver Markus Wheaton.

Here’s what their former coaches had to say about them at this week’s NFL owners meetings:

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter

On Glennon’s style: “I compare Mike Glennon favorably with (Falcons quarterback and reigning MVP) Matt Ryan, I’ve coached them both. I think they have similar skillsets. Now Matt’s been a starter from the first day he came in the league and had a lot of success, and Mike hasn’t maybe gotten as many opportunities. But I think, style of play, they have a similar style.”

The Bears signed Dolphins tight end Dion Sims. (Getty Images)

On his work ethic: “I think the Bears are getting an excellent quarterback in Mike Glennon. I’m a huge Mike Glennon fan. They’re getting a very accurate passer. They’re getting an excellent leader, a guy that will be a relentless, tireless worker. He’ll set the standard for how to work for their team.”

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase

On how Sims, primarily a blocker, developed as a pass-catcher: “He was good. he did a good job. He made some big plays for us in some critical situations. The one that always runs in my mind is, the first time we played New England, we had a big third down and (quarterback) Ryan (Tannehill) threw him a high ball outside his range. Basically high and outside. And he went up and got it. It’s one of his skillsets that I don’t think a lot of people realize he’s actually pretty good at.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien

On Demps: “Quintin is kinda how I describe (running back) Lamar Miller: he’s a pro’s pro. He showed up everyday with a great attitude, was always out at practice. He’s not a rookie anymore. I think he’s 29, 30 years old. I know his body didn’t always feel good. but he was out there taking his reps in practice, showing up early, watching extra tape.

On his six interceptions: “He had a very productive year for us this year, especially at it related to takeaways. I think he had six interceptions. Good tackler. If we asked him to help us on special teams, he would help us on special teams. Good team guy. He’s a good pro. Hopefully a lot of our young players learned a lot from him from watching him operate on a day to day basis.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin

On Wheaton: (The Bears) are getting a fine young man and a solid professional. I’ve enjoyed the four years of working with him. He’s been nothing but professional. And I wish he and the Bears the very best.”