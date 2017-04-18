Jimmy Butler and the Bulls now have a 2-0 lead over Boston

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler raised his hand and balled it into a fist.

“We’re like this,’’ the three-time All-Star insisted.

Butler was hoping that was the end of the discussion, but it wasn’t.

There’s still lingering questions to answer about how a team was so inconsistent, so dysfunctional during the regular season, and was now moving closer to history by becoming just the sixth No. 8 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed.

Thanks to 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists from Butler, as well as Rajon Rondo coming a rebound short of a triple-double, the Bulls took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, beating Boston, 111-97, in the TD Garden.

Not bad for a team that has survived in-fighting, distrust between players and front office, a major trade, and an ever-changing lineup.

“That was back then,’’ Butler said, wanting to focus on what the Bulls are now rather than what they were. “Early months, early days. Now we’re in this thing. We go out there and play hard, guard, make everything tough for everybody, we’ll be fine.

“We can’t worry about the past or the future for that matter. We got [these playoffs] to worry about, that’s hard in itself. I think everybody’s playing a role, doing what they can to make this organization, this team successful. You can’t worry about the past, there’s nothing you can do about it. As long as you focus on today, the right now, we’ll be all right.’’

They’re more than alright.

They’ve become a well-oiled machine, and can thank Butler for that transformation.

Yes, reinserting Rajon Rondo and Nikola Mirotic back into the starting lineup last month was key, but it was Butler willing this team to a 9-4 record over their final 13 regular-season games to earn the tie-breaker over Miami and the playoff ticket that saved the season.

A season that Butler has no intention of letting end in the first round.

Even before the series started on Sunday, Butler was all smiles, privately letting people know that there was no fear of a top-seeded Celtics team void of any real star power.

Again on full display in Game 2.

Of course the Celtics came out with more emotion, jumping out to a quick 7-0 run, but emotions only have so much staying power. Matchup problems? Those aren’t going anywhere, and again showed itself in the Bulls’ favor.

Too big on the boards, and too much big-game experience, as the Bulls completely overwhelmed the sinking Celtics, outscoring them 31-19 over the rest of the first quarter.

Boston coach Brad Stevens did his best to look for some sort of spark, especially with his team down 54-46 at the half, and came out for the third quarter with a new-look starting lineup. Out was Amir Johnson and in was Tyler Zeller.

The results was a quick 13-6 run, as the Celtics cut the lead to one, but then a reality check over the remainder of the second half.

That meant Butler playing the role of facilitator, Rondo playing the role of agitator, and Dwyane Wade waking up after a three-quarter slumber and finishing Boston off with 11 points in the final stanza.