Northwestern lands another top-150 recruit

Northwestern landed its second top-150 men’s basketball recruit this week.

Pete Nance, a 6-8 forward from Akron, Ohio, and brother of Los Angeles Laker Larry Nance Jr., announced on Twitter his decision to commit to the school over Big 10 rivals Michigan and Ohio State. It’s the second top-150 player the Wildcats have recruited this week, after guard Jordan Lathon committed to the school on Sunday.

Nance cited his relationship with the coaching staff as the reason for his decision.

“They are on the rise and it’s an exciting place to be right now,” Nance told Rivals. “I really love their coaches a lot. That is a big thing with me.”

Excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Northwestern University. #PoundTheRock #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/HixVPx8Nn3 — Pete Nance (@peteln22) June 29, 2017

Nance, a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports, is ranked by Rivals as the No. 39 prospect in the class of 2018. It’s a big pickup by the Wildcats who are coming off a successful season in which they qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.