Patrick Kane ‘disappointed’ by Artemi Panarin trade

Patrick Kane spent much of his career cycling through linemates, a new center or a new left wing showing up on a near nightly basis. He broke into the league alongside Jonathan Toews, fared well with Patrick Sharp, won a Stanley Cup with Michal Handzus, went on a tear with Kris Versteeg and Brad Richards, and got a spin with nearly every forward in the Hawks system from 2012-2015.

Then Artemi Panarin showed up, and the revolving door stopped spinning. So while Kane is close friends with Brandon Saad, and understands the reasoning behind the blockbuster trade that sent Panarin to Columbus and Saad back to Chicago, he wasn’t exactly happy about it.

“I’d be lying to you if I was sitting up here saying I wasn’t disappointed when it first went down, no doubt about it,” Kane said at the 10th annual Blackhawks convention at the downtown Hilton. “Artemi’s a great kid, someone I got along with really well off the ice, and had that chemistry with on the ice. It was just fun to play with him every night. I’ll miss him, for sure.”

Kane had his two most productive seasons with Panarin by his side. Kane won the Hart Trophy and the scoring title in 2015-16, breaking the 100-point barrier for the first time, then posting 89 points last season. But he didn’t win the Stanley Cup in those two seasons, and Panarin was part of general manager Stan Bowman’s drastic offseason overhaul as he sought to make the Hawks a little bigger, a little faster, and a lot harder to play against.

Artemi Panarin (left) helped Patrick Kane to his best two NHL seasons as his linemate. (AP Photo)

With Saad slotting back in at his old spot on the top line alongside Toews — “That’s the plan,” Saad said — the question now is who will play with Kane? Will a healthy and rejuvenated Sharp fill the role until a next-generation prospect such as Alex DeBrincat is ready to take it over? Will Nick Schmaltz, who prefers to play center but wouldn’t turn down a chance to play alongside Kane, get the shot now that Saad is taking his spot? Or will Schmaltz perhaps bump Artem Anisimov down to the third line and take over in the middle on Kane’s line, a spot in which he looked great for a brief stint last season? Does Ryan Hartman, coming off a 19-goal rookie campaign, get a crack at a top-six role?

Kane’s not sure. But he doesn’t fear the revolving door returning, because he likes all the options.

“Who knows what’s going to happen?” Kane said. “I could have better chemistry with a guy like Schmaltz, or better chemistry with someone like Hartman. And I know I played well with Sharp in the past, too. I’m looking forward to the season and the next challenge.”

Sharp is the most intriguing option. He’s coming off a dreadful campaign in which he twice missed a month because of a concussion, and then cut his season short to have hip surgery. Four months removed from the surgery, Sharp is already back on the ice — “I saw Sharpie in the gym the other day, he looked unbelievable,” Joel Quenneville said — and raring to go. And he could end up being Quenneville’s Swiss Army knife. He can be Kane’s left wing, or he can provide some desperately needed depth scoring on the third line. He can even play the right wing alongside Saad and Toews if Richard Panik regresses in any way.

Sharp likely will get the first crack at playing on Kane’s line, but he’s ready for anything. Frankly, he’s just thrilled to be back in Chicago in any role.

“Playing for Joel for as long as I have in the past, I know that combinations can get moved around quite a bit, depending on the game, depending on the time of year, and the way different guys are playing,” Sharp said. “That’s something I’m prepared for and something I’m looking forward to, as well. I had my best years playing for Coach Q, and I know wherever he puts me in the lineup is probably going to be best for me and for the team, as well.”

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus