Performance notwithstanding, James Shields is leader in clubhouse

GLENDALE, Ariz. – James Shields is far from No. 1 in the hearts of White Sox fans. That’s how it’s going to be when you arrive on the scene at a considerable cost and flop to the tune of a 6.77 ERA and 31 home runs allowed over the last four months of the season.

Shields, who was booed at U.S. Cellular Field when the Nationals raked him for seven runs on eight hits including three homers over two innings in his first start there after the Sox traded for him last season, totally gets his place among the fan base — and he really does want to win them over in 2017. But when it comes to where he stands in the Sox clubhouse, it’s a different story.

Shields is the alpha dog, manager Rick Renteria says. That just comes with 11 years of experience, nine straight seasons of pitching 200 innings or more and 11 postseason appearances, including two in the World Series with the Rays and Royals. Whereas fans view him through the lens of what have you done for us lately, teammates see the entire career.

His place in the clubhouse also comes from being old enough at 35 to be the father of a teenage daughter.

James Shields against the Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on June 23. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“I’m the oldest guy in the camp,’’ he said, laughing at the sound of that. “It’s OK to say that. I take that as a compliment.

“They were calling me elder statesman when I was in Tampa so I’m kind of used to it. But I still feel young, and age is a number. I still feel great.’’

Shields says he “wouldn’t go that far” to say it’s his clubhouse. That’s part humility and perhaps part knowing his performance with the Sox, aside from a stretch of five starts in July in which he pitched to a 1.78 ERA, was bad.

“I’m just one of the teammates, man,” he said. “But I hope people see me as a leader. More than anything it’s experience. You just let these guys know how the game is played and how we want the game to be played in this clubhouse. But as a veteran here you don’t have to do too much because these guys work hard and go about their business the right way, so it makes my job a little easier.’’

Shields makes his second start of the spring Tuesday night when the Sox play the Rangers in Surprise.

“I’m looking forward to the season,” he said. “The ball is coming out of my hand pretty decent right now, which, here in spring training is all that matters.

“I definitely think I was trying to do too much [after the June 4 trade with the Padres]. My ball was really flat last year. I didn’t have a very good angle on my ball last year. But sometimes you get in ruts like that.”