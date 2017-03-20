Report: White Sox, Anderson discussing long-term deal

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of the lineup a third straight day when the White Sox hosted the Giants Monday at Camelback Ranch.

Both manager Rick Renteria and Anderson, who was in camp and was in uniform in the Sox clubhouse Monday morning, said Anderson was out for “personal” reasons but MLB.com reported the Sox and Anderson are in discussions about a long-term contract extension for the 23-year-old.

A Sox spokesman would not confirm or deny the report. An announcement is not expected today.

“It’s just a personal problem, we’re going to try and take care of it before I get back into things,” Anderson said when asked why he was sitting out.

Kris Bryant is out at second as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson turns a double play on Feb. 27, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

“He’s fine,” Renteria said, adding he hoped to have Anderson back in the lineup Tuesday.

Anderson is having a good spring, batting .333 (12-for-36) with a homer and two doubles. In his rookie season, Anderson hit to a .283.306/.432 slash line with nine home runs, 22 doubles, six triples and ten stolen bases.

The Sox extended Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and Adam Eaton to multiyear contracts before they became eligible for free agency, but an Anderson extension would come much earlier on his career path. Anderson logged 115 days of service time on the active roster in 2016 and would be eligible for arbitration before the 2020 season for free agency in 2023.