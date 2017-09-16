Reynaldo Lopez pushes through seven innings in White Sox win

DETROIT – By the books, it wasn’t a quality start – Reynaldo Lopez gave up four runs and struck out one batter over seven innings in the White Sox’ 10-4 victory over the Tigers Saturday at Comerica Park – but give the 23-year-old right-hander points for staying power after after he gave up three runs in the second inning.

Lopez (2-3, 4.84) allowed one run over his last five innings, allowing four hits after the Tigers got him for three runs in the second.

The Sox banged out 17 hits. Matt Davidson connected on his 25th homer against right-hander Joe Jimenez, driving in his 63rd run, and Nicky Delmonico hit his eighth homer in first inning against former Sox prospect right-hander Myles Jay.

Shortstop Tim Anderson went 4-for-5 for the first four-hit game of his career, scored two runs and stole two bases. Anderson has hit in eight consecutive games, going a torrid 19-for-39 during that stretch.

Reynaldo Lopez allowed four runs over seven innings Saturday night against the Tigers in Detroit. (Getty Images)

Delmonico, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada each drove in two runs, Abreu hiking his RBI total to 97. Moncada (2-for-6) raised his average to .233 and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Avisail Garcia extended his hitting streak to nine games with a pair of singles to go with a walk, raising his batting average to .335.

Chris Volstad replaced Lopez and finished with two scoreless innings.

The Sox (60-88) won for the second time in three games against the Tigers (61-87) in the series, which concludes Sunday afternoon.

Adjustment time for Engel

Center fielder Adam Engel, who has impressed with his glove while struggling at bat (.184/.253/.318), will push the reset button at the plate, Renteria said.

One of the adjustments Engel will make is to choke up “to see if that helps you manipulate the barrel to the baseball a little more to cut down on strikeouts,’’ Renteria said.

Engel might be in for some changes in his stance and position of his hands.

“We’re still working with him to try to develop an approach that will continue to serve him well,’’ Renteria said. “Hopefully he’ll make some adjustments positionally for a better delivery to the ball. At some point, you’ve got to go, ‘OK, we need to make adjustments.’ But ultimately the player has to buy in to what you’re trying to do, so we’re hopeful that in the next couple of weeks he’ll continue to do what he needs to do to put himself closer to where he needs to be.’’

Engel has been playing every day but entered as a defensive replacement and singled to center in the ninth inning. Saturday. Renteria indicated he would start Sunday.