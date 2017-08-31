Road construction near Soldier Field to cause traffic delay

Bears fans planning to attend home games should plan for extra travel time due to ongoing road construction projects around Soldier Field.

There are various road construction projects, including the ongoing construction on I-55 (Stevenson Expressway) near Lake Shore Drive that will most likely have an impact on traffic around the stadium. The Circle/Jane Byrne Interchange Reconstruction Project, which is expected to be finished August 2018, has the Westbound Congress Parkway reduced to two lanes just west of Well St.

The Bears have integrated WAZE, a feature that maps out the best route to avoid traffic and gives users real-time driving updates, into their mobile app. WAZE will also help users find parking quicker around Soldier Field.

The Bears have additional information regarding the best route for arrival and departure of Soldier Field on their website.