Secondary assistant Roy Anderson latest addition to Bears’ staff

The Bears finally announced a coaching staff shake-up Thursday following their 3-13 season Thursday — offensive line coach Dave Magazu, outside linebackers coach Clint Hurtt and assistant secondary coach Sam Garnes are out. And running back Stan Drayton has left for the University of Texas, where he will be the run-game coordinator and associated head coach.

Jeremiah Washburn, the Dolphins’ assistant offensive line coach under former Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase last season, will replace Magazu. Curtis Modkins, the 49ers’ offensive coordinator last season, replaces Drayton. Roy Anderson, the 49ers’ assistant defensive backs coach last season, replaces Garnes. The Bears have not yet replaced Hurtt. The Bears’ staff will be coaching the North team in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, beginning next Tuesday in Mobile, Ala.

All three newcomers have prior experience in their current position with the Bears. Washburn was the Lions’ offensive line coach in 2013-15. Modkins was a running backs coach for the Lions (2013-15), Bills (2010-12), Cardinals (2009) and Chiefs (2008).

The moves mean that the three rookies who made the Pro Football Writers of America all-rookie team will have a new position coach in 2017: outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, center Cody Whitehair and running back Jordan Howard, who made the Pro Bowl as an alternate.