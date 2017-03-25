With the weather breaking some, there’s updates of interest for fishermen and people who just like Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area and the services of Lakeside there.
Clint Sands sent this (apologies for not getting this up earlier, distracted by death of Jerry Krause and record fish):
Dale,Here is the announcement I just put on our Facebook page. I would appreciate it if you could post any of the information as well.
Shabbona Lakeside Bait, Tackle and Boat Rental will be opening for the season on Friday March 23rd. Hours until April 1st will be 8 AM to 5 PM. Remember the park does not open until 8 AM. Lakeside now carries a large line of custom musky buck tails and soft plastics. We have some great deals on these baits!
One week remaining in the March Boat Rental Special Reserve and rent any boat in March all day get 25% off!
Pokanoka’s Cafe will be opening for the season on April 8th and will be open Saturdays and Sundays 11 AM to 4 PM!
The Camp Store will be opening for the season on April 7th. If you need firewood before the camp store opens for the season, see the friendly campground hosts at site 132. They have large bundles of wood available for sale. If you need anything from the camp store when it is closed. Call the bait shop and we can meet you over at the camp store so you can get anything you need. Spring hours are Fridays 5 PM to 8 PM, Saturdays 8 AM to 8 PM and Sundays are 8 AM to 12 PM.