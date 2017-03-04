Six forwards battling for two open spots in postseason lineup

Despite his tinkering tendencies, Joel Quenneville would much rather take a hands-off approach to his postseason lineup. In his ideal world, he would find the right 12 forwards and the right six defensemen, and their play would force him to leave them alone. No mid-game line juggling. No shuttling players in and out of the lineup on a game-to-game basis.

That, of course, rarely happens. Even during the Blackhawks’ three Stanley Cup runs, Quenneville has constantly moved things around. Just a few of the many examples include moving Dustin Byfuglien from forward to defense to forward again in 2010, putting Bryan Bickell on the top line in 2013, and scratching Antoine Vermette in the conference final in 2015.

This spring’s lineup seems pretty well established, with 10 forwards and six defensemen locked in. The top three lines (assuming Artem Anisimov indeed returns for the postseason, as expected) and all three pairings are well established.

But there’s still a fierce competition for the final two spots in the lineup, as six players — Andrew Desjardins, John Hayden, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tomas Jurco, Dennis Rasmussen and Jordin Tootoo — are fighting for the two wing spots on the fourth line. And they have three regular-season games left in which to audition.

Jordin Tootoo (center) celebrates his goal with Dennis Rasmussen and John Hayden on Sunday against Boston. (AP Photo)

“We’re wide open as far as guys pushing and looking to take advantage of it here,” Quenneville said. “Nothing’s set in stone.”

Of those six players, each has his strengths and weaknesses. Hayden has been impressive in his 10 games, giving the Hawks a big, physical body with some offensive punch. Desjardins and Rasmussen are versatile defenders who can take faceoffs, and can take some of the penalty-killing burden off Jonathan Toews, Marian Hossa and Anisimov. Desjardins also has Stanley Cup-winning experience. Tootoo brings gritty play and leadership, though his enforcer skills rarely come in to play in the playoffs, when fighting all but disappears. Jurco and Hinostroza are more offensive-minded, with speed and skill to burn.

Quenneville has been very high on Hayden since he came to the Hawks from Yale, and the rookie seems to have a leg up on the competition. He set up Tootoo’s goal Sunday against Boston with hard work along the boards and a nice centering feed from behind the net. In his first handful of games, Hayden also proved he could hang with Jonathan Toews and Richard Panik on the top line, should the need arise.

“He’s been fine no matter where he’s played,” Quenneville said .”He gives us a little physicality, play along the walls, size, net presence. That’s how he has to play no matter who he’s playing with.”

Hayden’s confidence is growing with each game.

“It’s definitely nice getting a few games under my belt,” he said. “My linemates and the rest of the players have done a good job of helping me adjust to the pro game, and I think as I play a few more games here, I’ll get more confident.”

None of the options for the fourth line has been terribly prolific in terms of scoring. But with six players on the roster with 20 goals, and another, Ryan Hartman, at 18, depth scoring isn’t the Hawks’ biggest concern. Sound defense and versatility, with an occasional scoring chance thrown in, is all Quenneville is looking for.

And while he’s not afraid to shake up his lineup on a game-to-game basis, he’s hoping he won’t have to.

“Once we get the lineup set, we don’t like to make too many chances,” Quenneville said. “Sometimes some guys make it tougher on you when you’re down the stretch here. We’ve changed a number of guys in the last little while, and everybody’s gotten their chance to prove where they belong, or what the opportunity is ahead of them. We’ll make those decisions, but I don’t see making constant changes once the [playoffs] begin.”

NOTE: Artemi Panarin was named the NHL’s first star of the week. He had five goals and one assist in four games.

