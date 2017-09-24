Steelers will stay in locker room for anthem; Bears release statement

The Steelers will stay in their locker room at Soldier Field on Sunday rather than take the field for the national anthem, coach Mike Tomlin told CBS.

Bears chairman George McCaskey, meanwhile, released a statement, one day after saying the team would defer to commissioner Roger Goodell.

“The Chicago Bears are proud to support our players, coaches and all members of our organization to bring peace and unity together through football,” he wrote. “What makes this the greatest country in the world are the liberties it was founded upon and the freedom to express oneself in a respectful and peaceful manner. Through important dialogue with our players and team, this divisive political situation has unified our franchise for the present and the future.”

Tomlin told CBS that “we’re not going to play politics with football players, with football coaches.” He said that “people shouldn’t have to choose” between playing politics and respecting the anthem.

The American flag is held on the field at Soldier Field during the national anthem Jan. 3. (AP)

The sports world is responding to President Donald Trump’s words at a Friday rally and subsequent Tweets about athletes who protest during the national anthem. He Tweeted on Sunday: “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”