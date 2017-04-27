Stunner: Bears trade 4 picks, take QB Mitchell Trubisky

PHILADELPHIA — The Bears drafted a quarterback — but paid a price.

Despite not inviting North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a private meeting, per the quarterback himself, the Bears traded four picks to move up one slot and draft the one-year starter Thursday night.

The Bears gave up picks 67, 111 and a third-rounder next year to move up one spot and draft Trubisky No. 2 overall in the 49ers’ spot.

The move is nothing short of a shocker. Bears GM Ryan Pace signed Mike Glennon, to a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason. Pace said he’d be the starter next season — and he might still be — but the Bears can part with him after one year for little financial penalty.

North Carolina QB Mitchell Trubisky was drafted No. 2. (AP)

Tribusky said “everyone was surprised” when the Bears took him.

“Didn’t get a phone call,” he told NFL Network. “Just heard my name called.”

The move marked the second-straight year Pace moved up; last season, he leap-frogged the Giants to go from No. 11 to No. 9 to draft outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

Trubisky said Wednesday he wasn’t sure what to make of the Bears not inviting him to Halas Hall for one of their 30 formal interviews.

“I thought they’d be showing more interest,” he said. “But who knows — some teams like to be secretive about it. I just know the teams I’ve met with and worked out with. Who knows: anything can happen in this draft.”

Pace, as usual, kept his preferences close to the vest. He acknowledged earlier this week that the draft was “strong “ on defense, and claimed the team would take the best player regardless of position. He said he tried to ignore outside influences.

“There’s just so much noise, so much chatter,” Pace said Wednesday at Halas Hall. “You got to be disciplined with what we believe in, and what we think within these walls, and don’t get caught up in it. You can drive yourself crazy reading all those things.”

The Browns selected Texas A&M edge rusher Myles Garrett with the first pick. Garrett, who started only nine games last season because of a knee injury, posted 8 ½ sacks and was named a first-team All-American.