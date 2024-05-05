Motorist sought in Bucktown hit-and-run

A pedestrian crossing the street was injured Saturday night in Bucktown.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk near 2100 W. Armitage Ave. about 10:51 p.m. when a blue sedan hit the person and fled west on West Armitage Avenue from North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

Police believe the car could possibly be a 2009-12 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan with front-end damage and a missing front lower grill.

Police ask anyone with information to call (312) 745-4521.