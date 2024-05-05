The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Motorist sought in Bucktown hit-and-run

A pedestrian was in a crosswalk near 2100 W. Armitage Ave. about 10:51 p.m. Saturday when a blue sedan hit the person and fled westbound on Armitage from North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police believe the car could possibly be a 2009-12 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan with front-end damage and a missing front lower grill.

A pedestrian crossing the street was injured Saturday night in Bucktown.

The pedestrian was in a crosswalk near 2100 W. Armitage Ave. about 10:51 p.m. when a blue sedan hit the person and fled west on West Armitage Avenue from North Hoyne Avenue, police said.

Police believe the car could possibly be a 2009-12 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Sedan with front-end damage and a missing front lower grill.

Police ask anyone with information to call (312) 745-4521.

Crime
1 killed, 2 others wounded in Chatham shooting
Three men were in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 5:07 p.m. Sunday when four people with handguns approached and fired shots, police said. One man died. Three others are hospitalized.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Politics
President Biden hits Chicago Wednesday for fundraiser; VP Harris arrives May 16 for North Shore funder
Biden was last in Chicago on April 8 for a fundraiser. Chicago, which is hosting the Democratic National Convention in August, is a big source of campaign cash.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Cubs
Starter Javier Assad helps Cubs earn series victory against Brewers
Sunday was Assad’s third career start pitching at least six scoreless innings.
By Kyle Williams
 
Chicago
3-year-old girl killed, three others hurt, in Hyde Park crash
A 31-year-old man was driving a Chevy Malibu in the 5300 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Sunday when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. A 3-year-old girl was injured and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she later died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime
Man fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing
A man, 51, was in the 6800 block of South Prairie Avenue when he was hit in the legs and chest by gunfire, police said. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 