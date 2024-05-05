1 killed, 2 others wounded in Chatham shooting

One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting in East Chatham on Sunday evening.

Three men were in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue about 5:07 p.m. when four people with handguns approached and fired shots, police said. A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

Another man, 25, was shot several times and also taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition. A 24-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was also reported to be in good condition.

No one is in custody.