Summer of shade: some of the NBA’s pettiest moments this offseason

While hockey players do a great job at chirping one another on the ice and football players pummel one another one the field, basketball player excel at throwing shade off the court.

And thanks to social media, fans can now follow along with all the offseason drama of the NBA.

Here are some of the top-5 pettiest social media posts by NBA players this summer:

1. Draymond Green’s “Quickie” shirt and the debacle that followed

The Warriors were able to reclaim the Larry O’Brien trophy after defeating the Cavaliers in five game in the NBA Finals in June.

As tradition, the Bay Area held a parade for the champions and Draymond Green decided to sport a “Quickie” shirt.

Green explained that the “Q” on the shirt, which looked similar to the Q in the Quicken Loans logo, was a reference to the Cavaliers’ arena. He also said that the “Quickie” was in reference to how quick they were able to beat Cleveland — keep in mind, the Warrior blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals the year prior.

But Green’s pettiness set him up for what happened next. LeBron James snapped a shot of Green on a bus at the parade, and pulled out the classic “that’s what she said” joke on Instagram.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Green decided to respond with a jab of his own, calling out James’ newly bald head — although let’s be honest, it was only a matter of time before James finally accepted his receding hairline.

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

And let us not forget when Green decided to address James’ “super team” comment during his championship parade speech.

2. Kevin Durant’s “Cupcake” hat

Clearly the Warriors saw their NBA Finals win as the perfect opportunity to make a statement with their wardrobe. Kevin Durant decided to sport a hat that had a cupcake with a gold ring on top.

Kevin really put a ring instead of a cherry on top of the cupcake 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1GVaFNbQet — Julie Phayer (@juliephayer) June 24, 2017

The backstory: Sports Illustrated’s Lee Jenkins reported last year that Durant would call teammates who were acting soft “cupcakes.”

For the Fourth of July in 2016, Russell Westbrook posted a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be harmless three plates of red, white and blue cupcakes.

HAPPY 4th YALL….🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jul 4, 2016 at 10:40am PDT

Festive, right? Wrong. Allegedly that post was meant to troll Durant, who had switched over the the Warriors earlier that Summer.

3. The grind doesn’t stop for Dirk Nowitzki during the offseason

It’s the offseason, and everyone is trying to outwork their opponents. LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade and Ben Simmons are all players who have posted — not one, but — several workout pictures and videos on their respected social media accounts.

Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki decided to join in with the crowd and share his NBA workout.

Everyone is posting pics from their workouts! So here it goes: summer grind on my new bike…. pic.twitter.com/rSl1y45SN1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 21, 2017

Yes, that’s Nowitzki on a bike at a lake because, you know, it’s summer. This was one of the most pleasant troll moments possibly ever on Twitter.

Keep on riding, Nowitzki.

4. Stephen Curry mocks LeBron James’ Workout Videos

Sometimes the King is asking for it.

LeBron James has been busy all summer posting obnoxious workout videos on Instagram and Snapchat. Videos that make you want to say, “OK, we get it. You workout.”

During a wedding last month, Stephen Curry mocked James’ videos, while Kyrie Irving laughed in the background.

Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving clowning LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/rPTOqqpOOI — NBA (@hofmatchup) July 30, 2017

This also comes after Irving reportedly asked for a trade from the Cavaliers, to which James was “blindsided and disappointed,” according to ESPN. Irving reportedly unfollowed James on Instagram last month, too.

5. LaVar Ball vs. The World

Need I say more?

LaVar Ball has been busy all year, spewing out controversial statements like a broken faucet, while trying to promote his family’s “Big Baller” brand.

Here are just a few:

Ball has been trying to troll Michael Jordan for the past few months, claiming he could beat the GOAT on the court. As a true professional, Jordan has kept his mouth quiet about Ball.

That was until this week. Jordan said: “I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

Shortly after the comment, Ball went on ESPN radio to talk about Jordan. He also tweeted out an invitation to Jordan for a 1-on-1 pay-per-view match between the two.

Michael, you vs Lavar | 1 v 1 | you with 1 leg, Lavar with 1 arm. Has to be on Pay-Per-View. Let's make it happen. YOU WON'T. pic.twitter.com/F5jw4Fu1l5 — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) August 1, 2017

Jordan has yet to respond to Ball.

Another not-baller moment for Ball was his brief Twitter beef with 76ers center Joel Embiid.

The two exchanged some explicit comments back-and-forth Twitter and Instagram.

Embiid told his teammate Ben Simmons’ on Twitter to dunk on LaVar Ball’s son, Lonzo.

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

In an interview with Philadelphia’s 97.5 The Fanatic (because LaVar will talk with anyone willing to listen), Ball threw shade at Embiid.

“When you don’t win, and don’t even make the playoffs, and don’t even stay on the court long enough, that’s the best thing you can do — is tweet and make some stuff,” Ball said. “Ain’t nobody else doing that, because they’re working on their games in the gym.”

Embiid responded with a video, saying “F— LaVar.”

Stay petty, NBA.

