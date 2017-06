Twinning: Ted Cruz is Tom Ricketts’ döppelganger

Talk about twinning.

The Cubs are on an “unofficial” White House visit Monday to visit President Donald Trump, and team owner Tom Ricketts met up with Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz shared a picture of the two on Twitter and Ricketts and him look oddly alike.

Great to host Tom Ricketts. Congrats on the World Series. (Should have been the @Astros!) pic.twitter.com/M5FTY59MeJ Cubs owner Tom Ricketts poses beside senator Ted Cruz and the two look strangely familiar. | Ted Cruz/Twitter — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 28, 2017

But Ricketts isn’t the only person who appears to have been separated at birth with the senator. Duke guard Grayson Allen also looks freakily similar to Cruz.