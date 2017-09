White Sox’ Carlos Rodon scratched with left shoulder stiffness

Carlos Rodon was scratched from his scheduled start against the Indians Thursday. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon was late scratch from his scheduled start against the Indians Thursday night with shoulder stiffness.

Right-hander Mike Pelfrey started in Rodon’s place against Indians right-hander Corey Kluber.

Rodon opened the season on the disabled list with upper biceps bursitis and did not make his first start until June 28.