White Sox place Miguel Gonzalez on DL, reinstate James Shields

Miguel Gonzalez reacts after giving up a two run home run in the fifth inning against the Indians at Progressive Field on June 9. (Getty Images)

TORONTO — The White Sox placed right-hander Miguel Gonzalez on the 10-day disabled list Sunday and reinstated James Shields from the disabled list. Shields, who made three starts before going on the DL in April with a right lat strain, is starting against the Blue Jays Sunday at Rogers Centre.

Gonzalez, 33, has A/C joint inflammation in his right shoulder. His DL stint is retroactive to June 15.

Shields made three rehab starts with Class AAA Charlotte. He has been on the DL, for the first time in his career, since April 21. Shields is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA over 16 2/3 innings with 16 strikeouts.

Gonzalez is 4-8 with a 5.49 ERA over 13 starts this season. He has struggled since pitching to a 3.18 ERA over his first six starts and has allowed 18 earned runs over three starts in June.