White Sox prospect Kopech to start Southern League All-Star Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech has been selected to start for the North Division at the Southern League All-Star Game on June 20 in Pensacola, Fla.

The 21-year-old right-hander who came to the Sox with Yoan Moncada and two other prospects in the December trade for Chris Sale, is the No. 2 prospect in the organization behind Moncada and 11th overall according to MLB.com

He is 4-3 with a 2.93 ERA over 58 1/3 innings and a Southern League best 80 strikeouts in 11 starts for the AA Birmingham Barons. Last week, Kopech was named as White Sox minor league Pitcher of the Month.

Moncada, meanwhile, is the leading vote-getter among second baseman in the International League All-Star balloting.

Moncada (1) and Kopech are among seven Sox prospects on the MLB.com top 100 along with outfielder Luis Robert (25), right-handers Lucas Giolito (30), Reynaldo Lopez (38) and Carson Fulmer (62) and catcher Zack Collins (71).

The Sox hope to bolster that list Monday with the 11th pick in the draft.