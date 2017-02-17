White Sox’ Todd Frazier won’t give in to ‘rebuild’ theme

GLENDALE, Ariz. — As you might expect, White Sox players aren’t what you’d call “all in” on the rebuilding theme of this spring training.

Sure, the Sox traded Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for prospects and are expected to make more deals. But it has been more than two months since those trades with no more activity. And this being spring training, where hope always springs eternal, the group assembling for the first full squad workout Saturday isn’t giving in to defeat.

“Why not?” third baseman Todd Frazier said Friday when asked if the Sox can win. “It comes from being a baseball player. In this game you never know what can happen. Still pick up a guy here and there you never know. We have a good core, we’re missing one hitter. Everyone says ‘rebuild.’ No, we’re missing one hitter. We need someone to step up and be our center fielder or right fielder and we’ll be all right.

“I don’t like that word rebuild. I talk about refueling.”

Chicago White Sox's Todd Frazier hits a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta, also scoring Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Frazier, on the last year of his contract, could be dealt for a decent return but the market for power-hitting corner infielders isn’t warm right now. That could change near the deadline. Or sooner, with an injury to a key player on a team with designs on contending.

Acquired in a trade last offseason, Frazier clubbed 40 homers and drove in 98 runs but his batting average (.225) and on-base (.302) were career lows for full seasons. He also struck out a career-high 163 times.

His areas to improve?

“Basically everything,” he said. “It’s a new year, man. I just try and build off what I did last year. Think about the positives. The home runs, RBI, all that stuff but I need to try and hit the ball to right field more. Get the average back up, on base percentage, little stuff like that we need to work on together as a team.”

Frazier avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $12 million deal in the offseason. He’ll be playing for a big contract in free agency next winter.

“I’ve thought about it,” he said. “Not to the extent where it’s going to bother me the whole year. Let’s work on this year, right now. When the time comes let’s see what happens. Chicago is a nice place to play and I’d like to play here.”

Frazier, an early arrival to camp, said the sprained pointer finger on his left hand is fine.

“I’ve been hitting every day,” he said.