White Sox’ Yolmer Sanchez (.333) keeping it simple

SEATTLE – Yolmer Sanchez says there is no great secret to his recent run of success at the plate. He is simply is keeping things simple.

“See the ball, hit the ball,’’ said Sanchez, who took an eight-game hitting streak into the White Sox’ series-opening game against the Mariners Thursday. “All year I’ve been doing that.

“When you are thinking too much, like worrying about striking out or mechanics, it’s not good.’’

Sanchez, batting .333/.360/.488, batted second for the sixth straight time behind new leadoff man Leury Garcia. Both switch-hitters are thriving on “trying to prove what we can do,” Sanchez said, and getting regular at-bats.

Yolmer Sanchez stands in the on-deck circle as he waits to bat during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ORG XMIT: ANS105

“It’s easier when you play every day but when you don’t you still have to be ready,’’ Sanchez said.

Tyler Saladino (.202/.279/.308), the Sox’ other utility infielder, has almost been forced out of the lineup by Sanchez’ hot streak, although manager Rick Renteria, while going with the hot hand, will continue to find ways to mix and match.

“I don’t think he’s forcing us into playing him every day,’’ Renteria said. “I think he’s doing well right now and taking advantage of every opportunity we give him.

“He’s having a lot of fun playing the game. I don’t think it’s a surprise to anybody Sanchy has performed up to this point.’’

Fun while it lasted

Anthony Swarzak had his streaks of 19 2/3 innings and 15-games to start the season without a run snapped by the Angels’ Mike Trout’s three-run homer Wednesday. Swarzak (1.37 ERA) failed to record an out after retiring 29 of the previous 31 batters faced.

Because of his effectiveness and the losses of Nate Jones (elbow neuritis), Jake Petricka (lat strain) and Zach Putnam (elbow inflammation) to injury, the 31-year-old right-hander is now pitching in high leverage situations.

“I’ve put myself in a position to help the team when it matters and that’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole career,’’ he said Thursday.

“Unfortunately we lost some key players in the bullpen early on in the year and that’s where my opportunity came about and I’m just trying to make the most of it.’’

Swarzak said the bullpen “is going to be really good” when and if the aforementioned relievers get back.

Putnam taking it slow

Putnam, who like Jones is with the team on this 10-game trip, said he is throwing every other day off flat ground, and while it’s not at full speed, he said he feels encouraged.

“I don’t know that we have a timeline that’s set in place right now,’’ said Putnam, who gave up one run in seven appearances before going on the DL April 25.

“It’s a tough thing because I’m coming to find out a bone issue heals a lot slower than a muscle. I’m trying to be patient, fighting the urge to get out there and ramp it up.’’

The Wimperoo

Tom Paciorek, who played for the Mariners from 1978-81, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch at Friday at Safeco Field. Paciorek, Ken Harrelson’s broadcast partner from 1991-99, is working alongside “Hawk” in the Sox broadcast booth during the series, filling in for Steve Stone.