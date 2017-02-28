With expansion draft looming, Blackhawks extend Rozsival, Tootoo

The Blackhawks signed veterans Michal Rozsival and Jordin Tootoo to one-year contract extensions, a pair of moves made with the looming expansion draft in mind.

Now that they’re under contract for next season, the 38-year-old Rozsival and the 34-year-old Tootoo — both of whom have been healthy scratches most nights — meet the minimum requirements to be exposed in the expansion draft in June. The most important result of this is that the Hawks now should be able to protect Ryan Hartman, though the Hawks still need to expose one more forward, which could mean a similar contract for another veteran, or a qualifying offer for one of their restricted free agents.

Rozsival, who has won two Stanley Cups since joining the Hawks for the 2013 season, has a goal and an assist in 16 games this season. Tootoo has no points in 36 games.