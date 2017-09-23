Zach LaVine has earned a big stamp of approval from Tom Thibodeau

MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Thibodeau isn’t in to putting ceilings on players.

Especially a player like Zach LaVine.

“Nah, he’s young and he’ll continue to improve,’’ Thibodeau said on Friday, when asked about LaVine showing any signs of reaching his maximum talent through his first three seasons.

Thibodeau should know.

The former Bulls coach – now the head man in Minnesota – saw the same kind of jump in talent with Jimmy Butler each year, and heading into his seventh season, Butler’s all-around talent is still on an upward trajectory.

One major difference between the two?

One major surgery.

LaVine is coming off surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and for a high-flier like the 6-foot-5 guard to have suffered a blown tire at age 21, well, that “hard-worker’’ label Thibodeau has placed on him is going to be tested.

“He’s coming off a major injury so he’ll need a little bit of time, but he’s a great guy,’’ Thibodeau said. “[The Bulls] are getting a high-character guy, you’re getting a great worker, and you’re getting a guy that has improved each year he’s been in the league.

“It was hard to give him up, but in order to get some of the things we feel we needed in order to compete in the West, we knew we were going to have to give something up. So we did.’’

That they did in a draft-night deal, sending LaVine, Kris Dunn and a swapping of draft picks to the Bulls in order for Thibodeau and Butler to reunite. That doesn’t mean LaVine won’t be missed.

“It was tough because he was my best friend on the team, but Chicago is a great opportunity for him,’’ Timberwolves guard Andrew Wiggins said. “He has a chance to do something special there. I know he’s excited, I’m excited for him, and also Jimmy’s with us. A proven All-Star, a play-maker, the defense, the attitude, but obviously I was sad to see Zach go.’’

These days Wiggins is just excited to see when his good friend will once again play.

He’s not alone, as the Bulls have been very vague about LaVine’s timeline.

During Summer League, LaVine was insisting that he wanted to be ready for the start of the regular season, but that isn’t happening as far as the Bulls are concerned. VP of basketball operation John Paxson reiterated that on a radio show last week.

Considering the previous relationships torn ACLs and the Bulls have experienced, proceed with caution is a smart path to walk.

There will likely be more clarity with LaVine’s status on Monday, as the Bulls start the first day of training camp with a media day, but the organization is in no rush to put him back out there for several reasons.

One, this is an organization that has started a rebuild, and losing games is a part of that dirty business that is tanking.

Secondly, there’s still an unresolved Dwyane Wade situation to deal with, as the Bulls have to decide if and when they want to buy Wade out of his $23.8 million contract. If LaVine is ready to return at some point this season, he and Wade basically play the same position. That’s a problem for a team that’s looking to develop its young core.