McDonald’s McRib sandwich returning nationwide Nov. 1

McRib lovers, your day is coming — soon.

McDonald’s announced Thursday that its iconic barbecue sandwich will return to participating restaurants nationwide Nov. 1, nearly a month earlier than in 2020, but later than before the coronavirus pandemic. The fast-food giant said it will be available for a limited time.

The McRib – seasoned boneless pork, barbecue sauce, onions and pickles on a hoagie-style bun – first launched regionally in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1981 before its national debut the next year.

Mike Bullington, McDonald’s senior archives manager, said in a statement that the idea for the sandwich was to be “enjoyed during the colder seasons.”

“Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it,” Bullington said.

McDonald’s said the “internet boom and emergence of social media solidified the McRib’s icon status” and “hype around its annual return even gave birth to the phrase ‘McRib Season.’”

McDonald’s hinted on Twitter Wednesday that it would have “the most important announcement” Thursday and told followers to “turn on ur notifications.”

Last year was the first time since 2012 that the sandwich was available nationwide. In October 2019, it was available for a limited run.

Before the McRib returned in 2020, McDonald’s gave away 10,000 free sandwiches to hungry fans with its “Shave 4 McRib Sweepstakes.”

