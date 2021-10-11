 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Storms could stir up damaging wind, hail, tornados to Chicago area Monday

Rain will start in the late morning and storms will grow in intensity throughout the afternoon.

By David Struett
Sun-Times file photo

Damaging wind, hail and tornados are possible Monday as storms push through the Chicago area.

Winds could gust up to 60 mph as the brunt of the storms hit Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain will start in the late morning and storms will grow in intensity throughout the day, the weather service predicted.

“Some severe storms are possible, especially in the afternoon into the early evening, and may be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and even isolated tornados,” the weather service said in its advisory.

Temperatures will rise to the upper 70s Monday and continue to hit the 70s throughout the mid-week. There’s another chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

