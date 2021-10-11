Need to tune your guitar? Now, you can just Google that

The days of needing to buy a guitar tuner or download an app for that are gone. Now, Google Search has added its own built-in tuner.

You type “Google tuner” into the search bar. The user interface is laid out with a microphone button, and it’ll let you know after strumming a tune if it needs to be tuned up or down.

The new built-in tuner can be used with any phone or a desktop or laptop computer.

Results vary, as they do with other guitar tuning apps, but the website Android Police says Google tuner worked on a Galaxy Z Fold3 and Pixel 5a cellphone. The Verge reported similar good results using an iPhone 12 Pro and a Windows desktop.

The Google Play store has a variety of guitar tuner apps, with many varying between 3.5- to 4.5-star reviews.

Having a way to tune your guitar quickly and easily over the phone or computer is convenient, though you might still have to deal with how to cut out background noise.

Read more at USA Today.