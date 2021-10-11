 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Need to tune your guitar? Now, you can just Google that

Google Search’s new feature lets anyone with a phone or computer tune a guitar by typing in ‘Google tuner.’

By USA TODAY
Keira Wingate
Google Search has a new feature that lets anyone with a phone or computer tune a guitar by typing in “google tuner.”
The days of needing to buy a guitar tuner or download an app for that are gone. Now, Google Search has added its own built-in tuner.

You type “Google tuner” into the search bar. The user interface is laid out with a microphone button, and it’ll let you know after strumming a tune if it needs to be tuned up or down.

The new built-in tuner can be used with any phone or a desktop or laptop computer.

Results vary, as they do with other guitar tuning apps, but the website Android Police says Google tuner worked on a Galaxy Z Fold3 and Pixel 5a cellphone. The Verge reported similar good results using an iPhone 12 Pro and a Windows desktop.

The Google Play store has a variety of guitar tuner apps, with many varying between 3.5- to 4.5-star reviews.

Having a way to tune your guitar quickly and easily over the phone or computer is convenient, though you might still have to deal with how to cut out background noise.

