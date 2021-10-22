 clock menu more-arrow no yes
How the Super 25 fared in Week 9

Results from all the ranked teams.

By Michael O'Brien
Brother Rice’s Zak Bowden (56) reacts during the game against Marist.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

1. Loyola (9-0)

Won 21-19 at No. 11 Mount Carmel

2. Joliet Catholic (9-0)

Won 44-28 at Montini

3. Neuqua Valley (8-1)

Lost 34-32 vs. Naperville North

4. Brother Rice (7-2)

Won 40-21 at No. 12 Marist

5. Cary-Grove (9-0)

Won 42-14 at Hampshire

6. Maine South (8-1)

Won 49-42 at New Trier

7. Warren (8-1)

Won 18-14 vs. Lake Forest

8. Batavia (9-0)

Won 39-39 (2 OT) at St. Charles North

9. Wheaton North (8-1)

Won 43-21 at St. Charles East

10. St. Ignatius (8-1)

Lost 28-20 vs. No. 23 Fenwick

11. Mount Carmel (6-3)

Lost 21-19 vs. No. 1 Loyola

12. Marist (6-3)

Lost 40-21 vs. No. 4 Brother Rice

13. St. Rita (7-2)

Won 31-7 at Notre Dame

14. Naperville Central (6-3)

Won 45-21 at Metea Valley

15. Lincoln-Way East (7-2)

Won 21-18 vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

16. Hinsdale Central (7-1)

Saturday at No. 24 Glenbard West

17. Lockport (8-1)

Won 45-15 vs. Andrew

18. Lemont (9-0)

Won 56-21 at Oak Forest

19. South Elgin (9-0)

Won 70-0 at West Chicago

20. Bolingbrook (7-2)

Won 52-10 at Stagg

21. York (8-1)

Won 36-33 vs. Oak Park

22. Glenbard North (6-3)

Lost 10-7 at Wheaton-Warrenville South

23. Fenwick (7-2)

Won 28-20 at No. 10 St. Ignatius

24. Glenbard West (7-1)

Saturday vs. No. 16 Hinsdale Central

25. Prospect (7-2)

Lost 26-24 vs. Rolling Meadows

