How the Super 25 fared in Week 9

1. Loyola (9-0)
Won 21-19 at No. 11 Mount Carmel
2. Joliet Catholic (9-0)
Won 44-28 at Montini
3. Neuqua Valley (8-1)
Lost 34-32 vs. Naperville North
4. Brother Rice (7-2)
Won 40-21 at No. 12 Marist
5. Cary-Grove (9-0)
Won 42-14 at Hampshire
6. Maine South (8-1)
Won 49-42 at New Trier
7. Warren (8-1)
Won 18-14 vs. Lake Forest
8. Batavia (9-0)
Won 39-39 (2 OT) at St. Charles North
9. Wheaton North (8-1)
Won 43-21 at St. Charles East
10. St. Ignatius (8-1)
Lost 28-20 vs. No. 23 Fenwick
11. Mount Carmel (6-3)
Lost 21-19 vs. No. 1 Loyola
12. Marist (6-3)
Lost 40-21 vs. No. 4 Brother Rice
13. St. Rita (7-2)
Won 31-7 at Notre Dame
14. Naperville Central (6-3)
Won 45-21 at Metea Valley
15. Lincoln-Way East (7-2)
Won 21-18 vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais
16. Hinsdale Central (7-1)
Saturday at No. 24 Glenbard West
17. Lockport (8-1)
Won 45-15 vs. Andrew
18. Lemont (9-0)
Won 56-21 at Oak Forest
19. South Elgin (9-0)
Won 70-0 at West Chicago
20. Bolingbrook (7-2)
Won 52-10 at Stagg
21. York (8-1)
Won 36-33 vs. Oak Park
22. Glenbard North (6-3)
Lost 10-7 at Wheaton-Warrenville South
23. Fenwick (7-2)
Won 28-20 at No. 10 St. Ignatius
24. Glenbard West (7-1)
Saturday vs. No. 16 Hinsdale Central
25. Prospect (7-2)
Lost 26-24 vs. Rolling Meadows