2021 IHSA Class 7A state football playoff pairings

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 7A

#32 Lake Zurich (5-4) at #1 Batavia (9-0)

#17 Mount Carmel (6-3) at #16 Thornwood (7-2)

#25 Yorkville (5-4) at #8 Plainfield Central (8-1)

#24 Wheaton Warrenville South (5-4) at #9 Brother Rice (7-2)

#29 Larkin (5-4) at #4 Wheaton North (8-1)

#20 TF South (6-3) at #13 Hoffman Estates (7-2)

#28 Hampshire (5-4) at #5 Moline (8-1)

#21 Willowbrook (6-3) at #12 Young (7-2)

#31 Plainfield East (5-4) at #2 Hononegah (9-0)

#18 Libertyville (6-3) at #15 Pekin (7-2)

#26 Geneva (5-4) at #7 Collinsville (8-1)

#23 Rolling Meadows (5-4) at #10 St. Rita (7-2)

#30 Eisenhower (5-4) at #3 Normal (9-0)

#19 Jacobs (6-3) at #14 Hersey (7-2)

#27 Lincoln-Way West (5-4) at #6 Buffalo Grove (8-1)

#22 Shepard (5-4) at #11 Prospect (7-2)