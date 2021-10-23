 clock menu more-arrow no yes
2021 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings

The full playoff pairings for Class 6A.

By Michael O'Brien
Kenwood’s Kahlil Tate (11) and Omarion Lewis (13) celebrate Tate’s touchdown against Simeon.
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 6A

#16 Rockford East (5-4) at #1 Cary-Grove (9-0)
#9 Grayslake Central (7-2) at #8 Belvidere North (7-2)
#13 Mather (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (8-1)
#12 Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at #5 Amundsen (8-1)
#15 Lakes (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0)
#10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Prairie Ridge (7-2)
#14 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at #3 Harlem (8-1)
#11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (7-2)

#16 Kennedy (5-3) at #1 Lemont (9-0)
#9 Springfield (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (6-3)
#13 Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (7-2)
#12 Simeon (5-4) at #5 Richards (7-2)
#15 Bremen (5-4) at #2 St. Ignatius (8-1)
#10 Glenwood (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3)
#14 Champaign Centennial (5-4) at #3 Kenwood (8-1)
#11 Normal West (6-3) at #6 Washington, IL (7-2)

