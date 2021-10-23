2021 IHSA Class 6A state football playoff pairings

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 6A

#16 Rockford East (5-4) at #1 Cary-Grove (9-0)

#9 Grayslake Central (7-2) at #8 Belvidere North (7-2)

#13 Mather (6-3) at #4 Deerfield (8-1)

#12 Crystal Lake Central (6-3) at #5 Amundsen (8-1)

#15 Lakes (5-4) at #2 Wauconda (9-0)

#10 Vernon Hills (7-2) at #7 Prairie Ridge (7-2)

#14 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at #3 Harlem (8-1)

#11 Antioch (6-3) at #6 Lake Forest (7-2)

#16 Kennedy (5-3) at #1 Lemont (9-0)

#9 Springfield (6-3) at #8 Rock Island (6-3)

#13 Riverside-Brookfield (5-4) at #4 East St. Louis (7-2)

#12 Simeon (5-4) at #5 Richards (7-2)

#15 Bremen (5-4) at #2 St. Ignatius (8-1)

#10 Glenwood (6-3) at #7 Crete-Monee (6-3)

#14 Champaign Centennial (5-4) at #3 Kenwood (8-1)

#11 Normal West (6-3) at #6 Washington, IL (7-2)