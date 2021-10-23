2021 IHSA Class 8A state football playoff pairings

Times and dates will be released on Monday. The championship will be played on Saturday, Nov. 27 at NIU’s Huskie Stadium in DeKalb.

Class 8A

#32 Downers Grove South (5-4) at #1 Loyola (9-0)

#17 Naperville Central (6-3) at #16 Naperville North (6-3)

#25 Minooka (5-4) at #8 York (8-1)

#24 Oswego East (6-3) at #9 Lincoln-Way East (7-2)

#29 Lyons (5-4) at #4 Lockport (8-1)

#20 Oswego (6-3) at #13 Glenbard West (7-2)

#28 Barrington (5-4) at #5 Warren (8-1)

#21 Glenbard North (6-3) at #12 Bolingbrook (7-2)

#31 Edwardsville (5-4) at #2 South Elgin (9-0)

#18 Marist (6-3) at #15 Glenbard East (7-2)

#26 Sandburg (5-4) at #7 Hinsdale Central (8-1)

#23 O’Fallon (6-3) at #10 Glenbrook South (7-2)

#30 Bartlett (5-4) at #3 Neuqua Valley (8-1)

#19 Palatine (6-3) at #14 Taft (7-2)

#27 New Trier (5-4) at #6 Maine South (8-1)

#22 Evanston (6-3) at #11 Plainfield North (7-2)